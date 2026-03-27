Rising energy prices sparked by the ongoing Iran war are accelerating a global shift towards electric vehicles, solar panels, and heat pumps, as consumers scramble for alternatives to costly oil and gas.

Across the US, Europe, and Asia, buyers are re-evaluating their reliance on fossil fuels, spurred by supply disruptions and rising costs.

When Trump authorised US airstrikes on Iran on 28 February 2026 as part of Operation Epic Fury, the strikes triggered retaliatory attacks from Tehran. This led Iran to block the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route carrying roughly 20 per cent of the world's seaborne oil.

The disruption has driven crude prices above £85 ($100) per barrel, stoking concerns of shortages and forcing households and businesses to look for alternative energy solutions.

Rising Gas Prices = Rising EV And Solar Demand

According to Bloomberg, in San Francisco, Ever, a dealership specialising in used electric vehicles, has seen a sharp spike in appointments. 'Gas prices are coming up in almost every customer conversation,' said Maximilian Quertermous, Ever's co-founder and chief operating officer.

'The momentum of the last few weeks is among the strongest we've seen.'

Ever's experience is echoed globally. In Southeast Asia, Chinese EV manufacturer BYD is seeing record sales, while Pakistan is selling out of electric rickshaws. In India, delays in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) deliveries, now up to 25 days in some areas, have prompted a rush on induction stoves.

Across Europe, homeowners are installing rooftop solar and heat pumps to mitigate soaring energy bills. In the UK, sales of heat pumps and solar panels rose more than 50 per cent in the first three weeks of March, while EV charger purchases jumped 20 per cent, according to Octopus Energy.

'The main driver will not be climate change, the main driver will be energy security,' said Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency. Domestic alternatives like solar and heat pumps are gaining traction because they reduce reliance on unstable foreign fuel supplies.

Past Energy Shocks Offer Historical Perspective

Analysts warn that consumer behaviour often shifts during energy crises.

The 1973 oil embargo prompted Americans to buy smaller, fuel-efficient cars, while research investments at the time laid the groundwork for the lithium-ion battery revolution. Similarly, the high oil and gas prices of the 2000s encouraged Europe and China to invest in solar panels and batteries, which then accelerated adoption after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Now, decades of gradual uptake in renewables are being compressed into weeks. Janik Nolden, CEO of German solar retailer Solarhandel24, reported that calls from potential buyers have tripled, with sales more than doubling compared to February.

In the UK, Michael Lawson, a homeowner in Easton, installed a heat pump and rooftop solar panels after his two-month heating bill hit £800 ($1,100). He expects to save up to £300 ($400) annually.

Global Energy Consumers Seek Alternatives

The impact of Iran's actions is particularly acute in Asia and Africa.

In Pakistan, VLEKTRA Electric Motorcycles reports that battery-powered two-wheelers are projected to represent 10–15 per cent of the market in 2026, up from under 1 per cent in 2024.

In the Philippines, a government pension fund is offering loans of up to £6,200 (₱500,000 pesos) for home solar installations following a national energy emergency. Nigerian households reliant on gasoline generators are increasingly installing rooftop solar, despite upfront costs.

Analysts note that accessibility remains uneven. 'It's not just sticker price, but often the infrastructure to support it,' said Claire Curry, head of technology and innovation at BloombergNEF. EV chargers, qualified installers, and distribution networks must expand to meet rising demand, she explained.

Even in the US, where abundant domestic natural gas insulates many households from energy shocks, online searches for EVs jumped 20 per cent in the first week of the conflict. Industry experts suggest that sustained high fuel prices could accelerate the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in the medium term, potentially triggering a ripple effect for solar and home electrification.