A Georgia woman has described an emotional, escalating fight to prevent her family home from being taken for a proposed data centre project by Georgia Power, claiming the development threatens to erase decades of family memory and stability in the name of rapid technological expansion.

The case centres on Ansley Brown and her mother, who say their Coweta County home, purchased in 2003, is now under threat of acquisition as part of a wider infrastructure push to support data centre expansion in the region.

'They Are Literally Taking My Childhood Home': A Family Says It Feels Like Loss Of Control

Brown has publicly voiced distress over the situation, framing it as more than a legal dispute and instead as a deeply personal struggle over identity, heritage, and home ownership.

In emotional commentary shared through interviews and social media, she said: 'They are literally taking my childhood home,' capturing the sense of frustration felt by her family as negotiations and legal pressures continue.

Brown described the dispute as 'a real David and Goliath story', saying: 'We're going against a $2 billion power company for our home.'

She said the situation has placed heavy emotional strain on her family, particularly her mother.

'Truthfully, I feel like this is physically aging my mother in how much stress that this has put on her,' she said. 'For that, me personally, I'll go to war.'

Over the past year, Brown said she has actively challenged Georgia Power's efforts, including engaging in discussions with state lawmakers such as Senator Greg Dolezal. She also alleges that the company is attempting to reduce the property's valuation.

'They are using all these different tactics to try and diminish the value of this home so that they don't have to pay us fair market value,' Brown said.

Georgia Power said in a statement that only about 1% of its land acquisitions involve eminent domain and that it often offers property owners more than market value. The company also said it is in final negotiations with Brown's mother.

'We have accepted the homeowner's offer of well above 125% of fair market value for the property. Claims that we don't offer more than fair market value for any home we must acquire are completely false,' a statement from Georgia Power said.

However, Brown claims the threat of legal action is driving the negotiations.

'They are only saying they're in final negotiations with us because they are threatening with condemnation,' she said. 'They are telling us, if we do not settle soon, they are going to take us to court and have a jury decide who gets this house and how it plays out.'

'As we negotiate with property owners, it's important to note that we also must be responsible for investments we make to serve our customers,' Georgia Power said in its statement. 'Paying unreasonable or extremely high prices for easements or properties ultimately increases costs and can lead to higher rates for all customers.'

The family claims the home has been central to their lives for more than two decades, and that the prospect of losing it has created significant emotional strain.

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Data Centre Expansion And Eminent Domain Tensions

The dispute is tied to a broader push to develop infrastructure supporting large-scale data centres in Georgia, which require significant energy capacity and land acquisition for supporting facilities.

Reports indicate that utility-linked projects in the state could involve the acquisition or demolition of multiple homes, with some accounts suggesting between 20 and 30 properties may be affected in related developments.

Eminent domain laws in the United States allow governments or authorised utilities to acquire private property for public use, provided compensation is offered. However, disputes often arise over valuation and necessity, particularly when private infrastructure partners are involved.

A Fight To Keep Their Home

Brown has argued that the process has left her family feeling powerless in the face of larger corporate and infrastructure interests.

In public remarks, she has suggested that the fight is not just about property value but about preserving a home that holds personal and generational significance.

Supporters of the family have also taken to social media to describe the situation as emblematic of wider concerns around how rapidly expanding data infrastructure projects interact with residential communities. Some critics argue that tax incentives offered to attract data centres risk placing disproportionate pressure on residents.

Rising Debate Over Tech Infrastructure And Local Impact

The controversy comes amid increasing scrutiny of the environmental and social footprint of data centres, which have grown rapidly in response to demand for cloud computing, artificial intelligence systems and digital storage.

While proponents argue that such developments bring investment, jobs and tax revenue, opponents warn they can lead to land disputes, increased energy consumption and community displacement.

In Brown's case, the emotional toll has become central to her public messaging, as she continues to call attention to what she sees as an imbalance of power between residents and developers.

A Fight That Reflects A Bigger National Question

The dispute over the Coweta County home has now become part of a wider debate in the United States over how far governments and utilities should go in supporting large-scale tech infrastructure.

For Brown and her family, however, the issue remains personal and immediate.

As she continues her campaign to keep the home, her message remains rooted in a simple fear: that progress for some may come at the cost of losing everything for others.