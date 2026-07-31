The United States turned up at the world's biggest AIDS conference to showcase its health partnerships across Africa, and put on screen a map that could not correctly place a single one of the countries it was there to help.

During a State Department presentation in Rio de Janeiro, the senior US health envoy Jeff Graham displayed a map of Africa that mislabelled and misplaced every one of the six nations it depicted as recipients of American health funding.

Attendees, among them senior African officials, pulled out their phones to photograph the slide, and the images spread quickly online.

The State Department has apologised and taken 'full responsibility', while an analysis found the map bore the digital fingerprint of an artificial-intelligence tool.

A Map That Got Everything Wrong

The slide appeared midway through a presentation about the State Department's new health agreements at the AIDS 2026 conference, the largest international gathering on the disease. It purported to show six African countries receiving US health support, and, as Reuters reported after reviewing video of the event, it got every one of them wrong.

Nigeria, the continent's most populous country and long the single largest recipient of American HIV funding, was shifted far from its actual location. Cameroon was named but given no territory at all, while a country on the Gulf of Guinea was left unnamed entirely.

Borders were mangled and labels scattered, producing a version of Africa that bore only a passing resemblance to the real thing.

The blunder landed with particular force because of the audience. The session featured the director-general of Nigeria's national health agency as an invited guest, and senior officials from several African governments were reportedly present, watching the United States misplace their countries on a screen at a summit meant to reaffirm its partnership with them.

The Watermark That Pointed To AI

What turned an embarrassing slip into a wider story was how the map appeared to have been made.

A Reuters analysis found the image contained a watermark associated with OpenAI's tools, indicating it had been generated by artificial intelligence rather than drawn from any standard cartographic source. OpenAI said it was investigating.

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The detail crystallised a growing anxiety about the casual use of generative AI in official work, where a system that produces plausible-looking output with no regard for accuracy can slip a fabricated map into a government presentation unchecked.

The error was first flagged publicly by the AIDS researcher Emily Bass, who wrote about it on Substack before it circulated widely on LinkedIn and drew commentary from across the global health community.

Bass argued the failure went beyond mere embarrassment. The government's inability to catch the mistake before displaying it at the world's top AIDS conference, she wrote, in a session featuring a senior Nigerian official as a guest, was not only disrespectful to African collaborators but a revealing sign of how little care had gone into the work.

An Apology Against a Backdrop of Retreat

The State Department moved to contain the damage. 'We take full responsibility for the confusion and misrepresentation it caused for attendees, including our African partners,' it said in a statement, explaining that the map had been produced by a team member who hastily changed the slide deck before the event.

Graham, who oversees the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, did not respond to requests for comment.

The department insisted the conference discussions had been 'substantive and constructive' despite the map, and that the United States remained committed to fighting AIDS. Yet the gaffe arrived at a delicate moment for American global health policy, after the administration's decision last year to pause foreign aid pending review disrupted programmes worldwide.

While PEPFAR's core work, including the provision of life-saving drugs, has largely resumed, the United States is scaling back spending on prevention and surveillance and plans to phase out the programme entirely in South Africa.

Against that backdrop, a map that could not find Nigeria read to many African partners less as a one-off error than as a symbol of how much attention Washington was still paying.

A superpower that has spent two decades and billions of dollars fighting HIV across Africa could not, on the day it came to be thanked, correctly say where any of it had happened.