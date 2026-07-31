Behind the closed doors of the West Wing, the war with Iran has reportedly turned from a foreign crisis into an internal one, with tempers fraying as the president's advisers argue over a conflict that will not resolve.

Recent meetings on Iran strategy grew heated enough that participants swore and vented open frustration as officials clashed over how to break a military and diplomatic deadlock, NBC News reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The White House rejected the characterisation, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissing the account and insisting the president's team is united behind his approach.

The reported friction, which the administration denies, points to a widening split between those pressing for a harder line and those wary of deeper entanglement.

The Meetings NBC Describes and the White House Denial

According to NBC News, the sessions became visibly tense as senior figures disagreed over the direction of the campaign, with 'expletives and exasperation' surfacing as the group failed to settle on a way forward. NBC based its reporting on multiple people with knowledge of the meetings, none of whom were named.

The White House pushed back firmly as Leavitt said the reporting misrepresented the mood inside the administration and maintained that officials were aligned behind the president, casting the report as an attempt to manufacture discord where there was none.

Her on-the-record denial stands against the anonymous accounts that underpin the report, and the specifics of what was said in the room cannot be independently verified. That tension between an exclusive built on unnamed insiders and a public, named denial is the frame through which the story has to be read.

What is not in dispute is that the conflict with Iran has stretched on without a clear resolution, creating exactly the kind of strategic impasse that tends to strain any war cabinet.

A Divide Between Hawks and the Restraint-Minded

The reported friction maps onto a fault line that has run through the administration's foreign policy from the start. One camp, associated with traditional hawks, has favoured sustained military pressure on Tehran, while a competing faction, drawn from the movement's more non-interventionist wing, has warned against being drawn into an open-ended Middle Eastern war.

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Trump himself has occupied both positions at different moments, ordering strikes on Iran earlier in the conflict while also boasting of his desire to be a peacemaker and to keep American troops out of prolonged foreign wars.

That personal ambivalence, mirrored across his advisers, is precisely the sort of thing that can turn a strategy meeting into an argument when events refuse to break cleanly.

The deadlock the meetings reportedly grappled with is real enough in its effects. The war has resisted the swift, decisive outcome the president has publicly promised, and the absence of an obvious next move leaves an administration to choose between escalation it has reasons to fear and restraint it has reasons to resist.

A Presidency Straining Under a War That Will Not End

The report lands at a moment when the Iran conflict has already reshaped Washington's politics, splitting both parties and prompting Senate fights over war funding and authorisation.

Signs of discord at the very centre of decision-making, if accurate, would sharpen questions about whether the administration has a coherent plan for how the war ends.

For now, those questions rest on competing accounts that cannot be fully reconciled; a report describing a war cabinet losing its composure, and a White House insisting the reporting is wrong. Whatever was said in those meetings, the problem that reportedly provoked it remains unsolved, and a war without an exit has a way of finding its way back onto the agenda, and back into the room.