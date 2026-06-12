A social media post showing an American homeowner's monthly mortgage payment climbing by nearly $800 after a property tax reassessment has gone viral — a letter in the mail cutting through the noise of housing debate with a single gut-punch.

The post, shared by @WallStreetApes on X, described a homeowner whose monthly payment stood at $3,741.72 (£2,985) before a reassessment pushed it to $4,536 (£3,618). 'This is how people aren't able to stay in their houses forever and lose their houses. Crazy,' the post read. The specific figures have not been independently verified, but the broader reality the post describes is well-documented — and accelerating.

A Crisis Hiding in Plain Sight

Property taxes across the United States have been climbing steadily since the pandemic, and 2025 and 2026 are proving to be the years when the full weight of that surge lands on doorsteps. The average property tax on a single-family home in the US climbed 6% to $4,300 (£3,431) in 2024, as $382.7 billion (£305.4 billion) in total property taxes were levied on single-family homes nationally — up 5.3% from 2023, according to ATTOM's 2024 Annual Property Tax Report.

The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy found that property taxes nationwide increased 30% between 2019 and 2024, outpacing both wage growth and general inflation. In 2024 alone, state and local governments collected $797 billion (£635.7 billion) in property tax revenue. This is an 8.2% jump from the prior year, according to the US Census Bureau's Quarterly Summary of State and Local Taxes as analysed by the National Association of Home Builders.

These figures translate directly into higher monthly mortgage payments for homeowners whose taxes are collected through escrow accounts, meaning a reassessment can change what someone owes every month without any change to their loan terms.

The Pandemic Delay, Now Arriving

Between February 2020 and February 2022, the typical US home rose in value by 32.4% — roughly $81,000 (£64,600) — according to Zillow Research, with some markets such as Austin recording annual gains exceeding 45%. Most counties reassess property values on cycles of one to four years, however, meaning the full force of that pandemic-era price surge was deferred. It is now rolling through reassessment notices across the country.

Homeowners in multi-year reassessment jurisdictions are receiving bills that reflect peak pandemic pricing, even in areas where the market has since cooled. Cook County, Illinois, became a notable example: in 2025, the average homeowner saw a 16% increase on their second-instalment property tax bill, according to the Cook County Treasurer's Office. In the West Garfield Park neighbourhood, the average increase reached 133%, according to AppealDesk.

American bought his home and the monthly mortgage payment has been $3,741.72



His property tax just got reassessed and has been sent his new monthly bill in the mail



His payment is now $4,536 per month because of the property tax increase



“This is how people aren't able to stay… pic.twitter.com/EWGoWQMgxP — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 12, 2026

Calls to Abolish Property Taxes Are Growing

The @WallStreetApes post ended with a blunt demand — 'Abolish property taxes' — and that sentiment is no longer confined to social media. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has repeatedly expressed support for the complete abolition of property taxes in his state, and lawmakers there have introduced multiple bills aimed at lowering or eliminating non-school property taxes.

Manish Bhatt, a senior policy analyst at the Center for State Taxation, told Newsweek that 'property tax reform is going to continue to be an issue going into 2026 because it was largely not resolved in 2025 or in years prior, and taxpayers are still clamoring for relief.'

The property tax debate is no longer peripheral. For millions of American homeowners, particularly those on fixed incomes or those who bought during the pandemic boom, a reassessment letter is not a bureaucratic formality. It is a financial shock that can make an otherwise affordable home unaffordable overnight. The gap between what homeowners are paying and what they could legally be paying has never been wider. And for many, neither has the gap between owning a home and keeping it.