Nicki Minaj has posted a lengthy message on X predicting a grim future for Dr. Fauci, stating that the former health official will eventually be 'eating from feeding tubes' and losing his ability to speak. The rapper shared her bleak assessment on Friday, specifically blaming the scientist for the pain and suffering that she believes he caused during the coronavirus pandemic.

The news came after Dr. Fauci sat before the United States Senate earlier this week to answer questions about the global pandemic. During his appearance, the scientist who served as the former head of the White House COVID-19 response clammed up and took the Fifth.

According to the original reporting, this Senate hearing directly preceded the social media message posted by the musician regarding the ongoing fallout of the pandemic.

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Nicki Minaj Blames Dr. Fauci For Pandemic

According to the social media post by Nicki Minaj, Dr. Fauci was responsible for all the trauma inflicted upon several vulnerable demographics. She specifically stated that newborns, young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and many other people who survived the global health crisis suffered as a direct result of his actions as a government official.

The rapper wrote that 'innocent people' simply do not trust the government anymore following the events of the pandemic.

Furthermore, the musician claimed that billions of dollars were effectively stolen from hard-working taxpayers by con artists during this period. Nicki Minaj went on to say in her lengthy message that she genuinely struggles to find humour in any of this situation regarding the former health official.

Despite her grim view of the government response, she did pause to offer a compliment directed at 'everyone who made it to the other side' of the global health crisis.

Nicki Minaj Posts Dr. Fauci AI Image

In her post on Friday, Nicki Minaj also included an AI photo of the scientist to accompany her statements. The AI photo depicted Dr. Fauci dressed as a teeny bopper while lying casually on a bed and writing in a diary. This visual addition references recent events involving the former health official and passages of his diary that he had written during the pandemic.

Recently, Dr. Fauci was heavily mocked by people on the political right after Congress released these embarrassing passages from his personal diary. The AI photo shared by the rapper on X serves as a direct reference to these specific diary entries and the subsequent reaction from commentators.

Feeding tubes will be his portion.

He will lose the ability to speak & then & only then will he feel the collective pain & long term ramifications he caused to new borns, young children who are still trying to become acclimated into society & schools, traumatized pregnant women… https://t.co/CXSNxIte3v pic.twitter.com/9a4joYw5Gk — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 31, 2026

Nicki Minaj Supports Trump Over Dr. Fauci

As noted in the source material, Nicki Minaj has gone full-on MAGA and stands as a huge supporter of former President Donald Trump. Her strict alignment with this political movement provides context for her recent comments directed at the former health official on social media platforms. President Trump himself hates Dr. Fauci over disagreements regarding exactly how to handle the pandemic during his first term in office.

According to the source, the public statements made by the rapper on X directly reflect her position as a huge supporter of the former president. The original article highlights that this feud involves these specific political figures and their respective disagreements regarding how to handle the global health crisis.