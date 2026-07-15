The US House of Representatives has voted to abolish the twice-yearly clock change, passing the Sunshine Protection Act by a 308 to 117 margin to make daylight saving time permanent nationwide.

This legislative push follows years of public frustration over a system that dictates shifting clocks back and forth every spring and autumn. If enacted, the measure would secure an extra hour of evening sunlight year-round across the country.

However, regions such as Hawaii and most of Arizona that already observe permanent standard time would remain exempt under the new federal framework.

The Sunshine Protection Act And Bipartisan Support

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Republican Representative Vern Buchanan of Florida championed the bill, arguing on Tuesday that the biannual disruption to personal and economic schedules happens for no good reason.

Across the aisle, Democratic Representative Frank Pallone of New Jersey echoed this sentiment on Monday.

He told the House Rules Committee, 'I don't really know anybody who wants to change the clock anymore.'

Lawmakers have pointed to a growing national consensus that the current system is outdated, noting that the biannual change repeatedly disrupts sleep patterns.

Proponents say the reform will deliver long-term benefits for public health and evening commerce.

Navigating The Sunshine Protection Act Through The Senate

The legislation now advances to the Senate, where its ultimate future remains uncertain despite prior momentum. The upper chamber adopted a nearly identical measure in 2022, but the House failed to take it up at the time, leaving the initiative to languish.

Hoping to avoid another legislative impasse, Democratic Senator Patty Murray of Washington is pressing leadership. She urged Senate Majority Leader John Thune to bring the legislation to a formal floor vote as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has taken differing positions on the issue. He has called for both its complete elimination and its permanence over the years, but he indicated in May that he would sign the legislation if it successfully reaches the Oval Office.

BREAKING: The House has passed legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent nationwide, ending the twice-a-year clock changes by a 308-117 vote. Backed by President Trump, the bill now heads to the Senate. If approved and signed into law, Americans would no longer have to… pic.twitter.com/6iy9O9ZWYf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 14, 2026

Historical Warnings Surrounding The Sunshine Protection Act

The United States originally enacted daylight saving time in 1918 to conserve energy during the First World War, later reviving the nationwide practice during the Second World War.

Congress attempted to make the change permanent once before in 1973. Public opinion turned against the change once winter arrived, bringing extended darkness during morning hours. Lawmakers reversed the decision months later.

The current schedule, which begins in March and ends in November, was established under President George W. Bush.

Critics argue that lawmakers should heed the lessons of the 1973 mandate. Democratic Representative Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania reminded the Rules Committee on Monday that the 1973 mandate 'was repealed within a year because it didn't work.'

She said that while the prospect of lighter summer evenings is widely attractive, people must consider the realities of extended darkness during winter commutes.

Critics say this historical precedent is an important consideration as lawmakers debate abandoning the current clock changes. Whether the Senate responds to this warning or passes the reform remains an open question in the current legislative session.