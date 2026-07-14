The Trump administration has launched a diplomatic campaign to weaken the International Criminal Court, with officials in Washington setting out plans to 'dismantle' the tribunal over claims it threatens American sovereignty.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the push on Monday, warning the United States would use every available tool to take apart the institution 'brick by brick, if necessary', and arguing that sovereign states must be prioritised over what he described as globalism.

The move follows years of friction between Washington and the court, established in 2002 to prosecute war crimes and crimes against humanity. The US and Israel have never been official members, arguing the court lacks jurisdiction over their citizens.

Tensions intensified after Donald Trump's re-election in November 2024, when the court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Sanctions And Diplomatic Pressure Against The ICC

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According to an anonymous State Department official, Washington is considering a wide range of options to target the institution.

Measures under review include travel bans, visa revocations and increased sanctions against the court and affiliated organisations.

American diplomats also plan to apply pressure on other nations to encourage them to withdraw from the court entirely.

Three judges from the International Criminal Court filed a lawsuit against Trump and his administration last month, arguing that prior sanctions imposed against them last year were unlawful.

The State Department official noted that Rubio and senior leaders are pressing foreign allies as part of a campaign to diplomatically isolate the body.

Previous Investigations Strain US–ICC Relations

This stance follows a complicated history between Washington and the Hague-based tribunal. In March 2020, prosecutors opened an investigation in Afghanistan looking into possible crimes by US troops.

Since 2021, however, the court has deprioritised the US, focusing instead on alleged crimes by the Taliban and the former Afghan government.

That shift has not removed concerns in Washington, where opposition to international overreach spans multiple administrations.

Former presidents including George W. Bush have long argued that the international body should not have the authority to investigate or prosecute American military personnel under any circumstances.

The Trump administration has launched an effort to dismantle the International Criminal Court. pic.twitter.com/nlIqTXpPWQ — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 13, 2026

Jurisdiction Disputes And The Court's Limits

The conflict highlights ongoing disputes over global jurisdiction, with Israel dismissing recent warrants against its officials as biased and antisemitic. Israeli leaders reject the authority of the court, noting they never joined the international conventions that created the body.

They argue the membership of the Palestinian Authority does not grant jurisdiction either, pointing to explicit provisions within the historic Oslo Accords. The International Criminal Court has no independent enforcement methods, relying on the cooperation of member nations to execute its warrants.

What The ICC Showdown Could Mean For Global Justice

As Washington intensifies its campaign to isolate the tribunal, the long-term impact on international justice remains unclear.

While diplomats are pressing allies to withdraw support, the outcome will depend on whether member states prioritise their strategic security relationships with the United States or choose to maintain backing for the court's global mandate.