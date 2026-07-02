A coalition of 25 states and the District of Columbia has sued the Trump administration in Massachusetts, accusing federal health officials of unlawfully narrowing Medicaid work requirement exemptions for people deemed medically frail.

The lawsuit, filed on 29 June in federal court, says the new rule could push vulnerable people off coverage just as the work mandate is due to take effect next year.

The news came after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued an interim final rule on 3 June to guide states as they prepare to implement the Medicaid work rules enacted in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said the administration's 'abrupt change' would make it harder for people with serious medical conditions to keep coverage, while also leaving states with too little time to adjust their plans.

Medicaid Work Rule Faces Fresh Challenge

For starters, the dispute is not about whether the work rules exist, but how they should be applied to the people Congress said should not be caught by them. Under the law, adults in the Medicaid expansion population must work, volunteer, attend school, or take part in job training for at least 80 hours a month, unless they fall into one of the listed exemptions.

The fight centres on one of those exemptions, 'medically frail.' The states say Congress used that term broadly on purpose, leaving room to protect people with serious illnesses, disabilities, and complex health needs. CMS, they argue, went further than the statute allowed by tying the exemption to whether a person's condition 'significantly impairs' their ability to work.

That is the sort of administrative tweak that sounds dry until you see what it does on the ground. The lawsuit says the new standard will force already sick people to jump through extra paperwork hoops to prove they qualify, even when they are plainly eligible for an exclusion.

Why States Are Fighting The Medicaid Work Rule

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To recall, states have been working with CMS for months on implementation, and many say they were caught off guard by how much stricter the rule became.

Massachusetts said in a May 29 letter to the agency that sudden changes could drive up disruption and implementation costs, and could block eligible people from receiving or keeping coverage.

The coalition argues the timing is part of the problem. Although the work requirement itself does not begin until 1 January 2027, Congress told states to notify Medicaid recipients by 31 August 2026, a deadline the states say is unworkable if the federal government keeps changing the rules underneath them.

That is not a minor bureaucratic complaint. States say they have already spent money and staff time building systems around earlier guidance, only to be handed a narrower definition of eligibility at the last minute. In their telling, the rule does not just complicate administration, it risks coverage losses for people who already work or should qualify for an exemption.

What The Lawsuit Seeks

The complaint, filed in federal district court in Massachusetts, asks the court to block the disputed parts of the interim final rule and strike them down. The states say the rule violates the Administrative Procedure Act, ignores evidence that paperwork barriers cause eligible people to lose coverage, and unlawfully coerces states by imposing new compliance demands after implementation had already begun.

Campbell framed the case in blunter terms, saying the administration's approach threatens access to healthcare for 'our most vulnerable residents and families' and would cause needless strain on Massachusetts' healthcare system. The coalition also says the rule could burden hospitals, safety-net providers, and state Medicaid programmes if eligible people lose coverage and turn up elsewhere for care.

There is also a political edge to this fight, of course. Republicans and administration officials have cast the work rules as a way to curb waste, fraud and abuse in Medicaid, while the states suing argue that the policy is being enforced in a way Congress never authorised.

The practical stakes are obvious enough. If the rule stands, states will have to tell millions of Medicaid enrollees what is changing, who qualifies for an exemption, and how they can prove it, all while the clock is ticking towards the 2027 start date. That is a lot of moving parts for a policy that was already contentious. And, frankly, it is the kind of mess that tends to hit the poorest people first.