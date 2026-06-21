A Jim Jordan-aligned political committee is facing new questions after a watchdog complaint alleged that a private ICE detention contractor's £185,000 ($250,000) payment was misreported in federal campaign records.

The allegation centres on American Liberty Foundation, a hybrid PAC with a non-contribution account that federal records identify as active and unauthorised. The dispute comes as GEO Group, one of the United States' most prominent private detention contractors, has told investors that immigration enforcement contracts are lifting revenue.

Campaign Legal Center filed the complaint with the Federal Election Commission on 27 May 2026, alleging that the payment involved GEO Group, an affiliated dark money nonprofit and a committee tied to Representative Jim Jordan.

Watchdog Complaint Targets A Misreported GEO Payment

The FEC complaint alleges that American Liberty Foundation reported receiving £185,000 ($250,000) from 'The GEO Group, Inc. Political Action Committee' on 15 July 2025. Campaign Legal Center says GEO's federal PAC did not report making that payment. The complaint also says GEO told the Project on Government Oversight that the money came instead from 'The GEO Group Inc. Political Contribution Account' and went to American Liberty Action Fund, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, rather than directly to the PAC.

That distinction matters because the FEC treats a PAC, a corporation and a nonprofit as different legal and reporting entities. The American Liberty Foundation committee page lists it as a hybrid PAC with a non-contribution account and reports receipts of £734,800 ($989,339.25) through 31 March 2026.

The same FEC page reports disbursements of about £593,000 ($798,161.42), meaning the disputed £185,000 ($250,000) represented a sizeable share of its disclosed cycle activity.

The complaint alleges that the reporting issue was not merely clerical because American Liberty Foundation had spent heavily in the election cycle after reporting the GEO-linked money. It asks the FEC to investigate whether the committee misattributed the source of the contribution and whether a federal contractor contribution was unlawfully made or solicited.

These are allegations, and the FEC has not made a public finding that GEO Group, American Liberty Foundation, American Liberty Action Fund or any officer violated the law.

Federal Contractor Rules Sit At The Centre Of The Case

Federal law puts strict limits on political money from government contractors. The FEC's own guidance says federal government contractors are prohibited from making contributions or expenditures to any political party, committee or candidate for federal office, or to any person for any political purpose or use. The complaint cites that rule in arguing that the source and route of the GEO-linked money should be examined.

GEO Group's federal PAC is a separate entity. The FEC profile for The GEO Group, Inc. Political Action Committee lists it as a qualified corporation PAC connected to The GEO Group, Inc. Campaign finance law allows corporate PACs to raise money from eligible individuals, including some employees and officers, but the complaint alleges that this payment did not come from that PAC.

The alleged timing has made the case more politically sensitive. The complaint says the payment was reported 11 days after President Donald Trump signed H.R. 1, the 2025 reconciliation law widely promoted by the White House as the 'One Big Beautiful Bill'.

The law's public record is available through GovInfo's Public Law 119-21 page and the complaint says the law included major new immigration detention funding. Jordan voted with House Republicans for the bill, and his official congressional site lists him as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, a panel with oversight interests touching immigration enforcement and federal agencies.

GEO Group's ICE Business Has Expanded Alongside Enforcement Spending

GEO's own investor disclosures show why the matter has drawn attention beyond campaign finance circles. In its first-quarter 2026 results, the company reported revenues of about £524 million ($705.2 million), up 17 per cent from the same quarter a year earlier. It also reported net income attributable to GEO operations of about £28.5 million ($38.3 million), up 96 per cent, and adjusted EBITDA of about £97.6 million ($131.4 million), up 32 per cent.

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The company also increased its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to roughly £2.19 billion to £2.30 billion ($2.95 billion to $3.10 billion). GEO's release did not discuss the campaign finance complaint, and it did not say that the reported earnings were caused by any single lawmaker. The financial figures do, however, show that the company is benefiting during a period of higher federal demand for detention and contracted support services.

The political issue is therefore not limited to one payment. It is about the overlap between immigration enforcement policy, contractor revenue and election spending by groups that can operate at a distance from candidates. American Liberty Foundation's own website says the super PAC supports conservative values, strong communities and America-first policies, while FEC filings identify it as unauthorised by any candidate.

The complaint describes it as Jordan-affiliated, but it does not allege that Jordan personally solicited or handled the GEO-linked money.