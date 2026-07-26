Kai Trump swapped stateside stress for a Costa Rican coastline just as fresh polling revealed that almost every American believes their country's living costs have spiralled out of control. The 19-year-old, granddaughter of President Donald Trump, posted a vlog of the trip to her YouTube channel, framing it as a send-off before she starts at the University of Miami this autumn.

The vlog's release coincides with a summer of record fuel prices, rising grocery bills and a national mood that pollsters describe as approaching consensus-level pessimism.

A Tropical Send-Off Goes Public

Kai shared the trip with her YouTube audience of more than 1.5 million subscribers, filming a group holiday to Costa Rica alongside friends who also featured in the content. She described the getaway as a chance to spend time together before the group heads off to college. She also posted a TikTok teasing the vlog, lip-syncing to Eddie Money's 'Take Me Home' to announce the trip.

Costa Rica has become something of a Trump-family holiday fixture. Kai's aunt, Ivanka Trump, vacationed there with husband Jared Kushner and their children during Passover and Easter week 2025, a trip she called 'a gift beyond words' in a post shared on X. That earlier trip also drew criticism, with one social media commenter writing that Ivanka's surfing photos showed 'a clear disconnect from the chaos of daily life'.

Kai's own public profile has grown steadily since her grandfather's return to office, built largely on a lifestyle content channel that blends golf, family access and now international travel. Her estimated net worth of around £15.7m ($20m) reflects her status as the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, according to reporting on the trip.

Polling Data Shows 95% of Americans Feel the Squeeze

The vlog's release coincided almost exactly with a Harris Poll conducted for The Guardian, which found that 95% of Americans believe the US is facing an affordability crisis. The survey, conducted among 4,100 US adults between 28 May and 6 June 2026 with a margin of error of 1.9 percentage points, found the concern crossed party lines: roughly half of Democrats, Republicans and independents alike reported difficulty affording necessary goods.

The same poll recorded a sharp deterioration in economic sentiment. Some 57% of respondents said the economy is getting worse, up from 46% in February, while the share saying conditions are improving fell from 28% to just 16%. That represents more than a 20% jump in pessimism since before renewed conflict with Iran began earlier this year.

Petrol has been a particular flashpoint. As of 26 July 2026, the average US price for a gallon of petrol stood at around £3.24 ($4.11), nearly a full pound ($1) higher than a year earlier, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration. The increase has been linked to disruption in oil markets stemming from the President's confrontation with Iran.

Rent, Petrol and Groceries: Where American Households Are Hurting Most

The squeeze extends well beyond the pump. A YouGov survey designed by the University of Florida's Center for Public Interest Communications, conducted on behalf of the Housing Partnership Network, found that nearly three in four Americans believe housing affordability has worsened in their community in recent years, with only 7% saying it had improved. Close to half of respondents, 46.7%, said they were moderately or extremely concerned about their own ability to afford housing.

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Generational anxiety is also sharpening: a separate New York Times poll found 59% of voters worry about affording rent, petrol, groceries and bills, with a further 11% saying they simply cannot afford them, while only 29% said they could cover routine expenses without concern. Among adults aged 18 to 44, 84% said achieving a middle-class lifestyle is harder than it was a generation ago.

Household financial cushions have also thinned, according to Federal Reserve data through May 2025, which found that 63% of Americans said they could cover a surprise $400 expense using cash or a credit card paid off in full, while 37% said they would need to borrow or sell something to manage it. Bankrate's Emergency Savings Report found 32% of Americans have reduced emergency savings, with 73% citing inflation, higher loan interest or disrupted income.

Dr. Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, said the figures reflected a sustained erosion of financial resilience among American households. 'The decline in emergency savings is a warning sign,' he said. 'When a third of households are drawing down their financial buffers at a time of elevated inflation, the margin for error becomes dangerously thin.'

Against that backdrop, a beachside vlog from the President's granddaughter has become an unlikely flashpoint, a split-screen moment where a family send-off holiday meets a national mood that, by every available measure, has rarely felt further from carefree.