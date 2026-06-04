Kate Middleton's choice of an American designer polka-dot dress at a Cancer Research UK event in London this week has fuelled fresh rumours that the Princess of Wales is quietly preparing for a possible US trip in July that could even bring her into the orbit of Donald Trump, according to a royal fashion commentator.

The appearance itself was straightforward enough. Kate joined King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark 125 years of Cancer Research UK, with Kensington Palace only confirming her attendance a few hours before the engagement.

The visit focused on the charity's work in preventing, diagnosing and treating cancer, an issue that touches both the King's own recent health challenges and Kate's long-standing interest in early intervention and public health.

Catherine, The Princess of Wales was spotted in polka dot dress looking stunning 💕



She has joined The King and Queen at St James’s Palace in honour of the 125th anniversary of Cancer Research UK.



🎥 Rebecca English pic.twitter.com/BkWRWQzFm1 — Hanz (@fashionistaera) June 2, 2026

What jarred, at least for those who track royal wardrobes the way others pore over football stats, was the label on her dress.

As reported by InStyle and picked up by long-time royal style watcher Carly Whitewood, the collared, polka-dot midi was from Rodarte, a Los Angeles-based brand that manufactures in the US. It was not only a new look but a new name in Kate's fashion rotation.

Whitewood, who runs the 'Kate Middleton Style' blog and says she has followed the Princess's wardrobe for 15 years, suggested on X that this was not a one-off flourish, but the second step in a pattern. Last month, during a visit to Italy, Kate debuted an ivory pleated maxi skirt by Jenni Kayne, another LA label and another first-time choice for her.

Two royal appearances. Two American labels—each worn for the very first time.



As somebody who has followed Kate's fashion choices for 15 years, this made me sit up and take notice.



A thread on why I think a US trip is coming this summer 🧵 pic.twitter.com/aRd4iaGoTz — Kate Middleton Style Blog 👸🏻 (Carly Whitewood) (@KateMiddStyle) June 3, 2026

'Two royal appearances, two American labels, each worn for the very first time,' Whitewood wrote, adding that the repetition 'made me sit up and take notice.'

In her view, Kate's recent move towards US designers could be a sartorial breadcrumb trail pointing to a North American tour.

American Labels And Kate Middleton's Rumoured US Trip

The theory, as framed by Whitewood, goes like this. When Kate and Prince William visited Poland several years ago, the Princess was photographed in pieces by a Polish designer in the run-up to the trip. The timing, she argues, was not accidental.

Fashion, in that reading, becomes a quiet diplomatic tool, nodding to a country before the official itinerary is announced.

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Applied to the present, the blogger notes that there have already been unverified online rumours that William and Kate could travel to the United States in July, possibly in connection with preparations for America's 250th anniversary celebrations and the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

Kate's recent remarks that she intends to undertake more overseas visits this year have only added oxygen.

'Rodarte is headquartered in Los Angeles and makes all its clothing in the US. A first-time American brand, for a Princess who's confirmed she plans more overseas trips this year. My spidey senses started tingling,' Whitewood posted.

She then wondered aloud whether Kate might 'slot in a few early-years engagements for her Centre' if a US visit does materialise, musing that the Princess could simply be 'researching American designers as she shops the looks.'

It is an intricate argument, built not on leaked memos or diplomatic briefings but on hem lengths, brand origins and the princess's known habit of using clothes to signal subtle messages.

That is a long way from hard confirmation. Kensington Palace has not announced any summer tour and has given no indication that either the United States or Donald Trump will appear on Kate's schedule. For now, all talk of a July trip remains unconfirmed.

Where Donald Trump Fits Into The Kate Middleton Speculation

The Trump element creeps in via the broader swirl of online gossip around any royal trip to America, given the President's continuing political profile and his past brushes with the Royal Family. The original claim that Kate's Rodarte dress was a 'bold choice involving Donald Trump' is more insinuation than evidence.

Nothing in the palace's communications, nor in the reporting around Kate's Cancer Research UK appearance, directly links her outfit to Trump or to any planned meeting with him. The charity engagement was focused on medical research, and Trump's name did not feature in the official briefings.

Still, royal watchers rarely resist the temptation to read beyond the official line. A prospective US tour would inevitably raise questions about which American figures the royals might encounter, from political leaders to cultural heavyweights.

Against that backdrop, an unexpected American label on a very public stage becomes grist for speculation, particularly when it happens twice in quick succession.

There is a reasonable middle ground between dismissing all of this as overexcited guesswork and accepting it as some sort of coded diplomatic signal. The factual spine is straightforward enough.

In the space of a few weeks, Kate Middleton has worn two American brands she had never worn before. She has indicated a desire for more overseas work. There are persistent but unverified rumours of a July trip to the US. Beyond that, the story lives in the gaps between what is said aloud and what is inferred from a dress. Until Kensington Palace publishes an itinerary, the American designers in Kate's wardrobe can only tell us so much.