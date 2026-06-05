John Bolton, the former US national security adviser to Donald Trump, is expected to plead guilty to a reduced charge in a classified information case, in a move that could see the long-time foreign policy hawk avoid prison time and bring a dramatic turn in one of Washington's most closely watched legal battles.

The anticipated plea deal marks a striking development for Bolton, once a trusted member of Trump's inner circle who later became one of his most vocal critics, particularly on issues of foreign policy and presidential conduct.

Bolton was accused of using personal email accounts and messaging apps to share at least eight documents containing classified information, some marked Secret and Top Secret, with family members and other unauthorised individuals, for potential use in his 2020 memoir, The Room Where It Happened.

A Deal That Could Avoid Prison

According to multiple US media reports, Bolton is expected to admit to a single count of retaining classified information as part of an agreement negotiated between his legal team and the US Department of Justice.

He had originally been charged in October with 18 counts relating to the alleged mishandling of classified material, including accusations that he used a messaging application to share sensitive information with two family members who did not hold security clearance.

At the time of his indictment, Bolton strongly rejected the allegations, describing the case as politically motivated. He accused prosecutors of targeting him as part of what he called the 'weaponising of the justice department'.

The proposed deal would significantly reduce his legal exposure. While the charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison, the agreement is expected to spare the 77-year-old jail time, instead imposing a financial penalty reportedly set at $2.25 million (£1.67 million).

The deal has not yet been formally confirmed by the Department of Justice, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

From White House Insider To Vocal Critic

Bolton served as national security adviser for 18 months during Donald Trump's first term, leaving the White House in 2018 after reported disagreements over foreign policy direction.

A seasoned foreign policy figure, he previously served as US ambassador to the United Nations under George W Bush and was widely known for his hawkish positions on Afghanistan, Iraq and broader US military engagement abroad.

Following his departure from the administration, Bolton became an outspoken critic of Trump, particularly over what he described as an inconsistent and incoherent approach to international affairs.

In 2020, he published his memoir The Room Where It Happened, a book the Trump administration attempted to block. In its foreword, Bolton wrote bluntly: 'Trump is unfit to be president.'

Trump, in turn, has repeatedly attacked Bolton in public remarks, describing him as a 'washed-up guy' and a 'war-monger', reflecting the deep personal and political rift between the two men.

Political Fallout And Ongoing Legal Scrutiny

The case against Bolton is part of a wider series of prosecutions pursued by the Department of Justice involving individuals who have clashed politically with Donald Trump or his administration, including former FBI director James Comey and New York attorney general Letitia James.

Bolton's case centres on allegations that he used a messaging application as part of a book-related project, during which classified material was allegedly shared with family members who did not have the necessary clearance.

Reports suggest the material was sent to his wife and daughter while he was compiling research for his memoir, raising questions about the handling of sensitive national security information by senior former officials.

Bolton has consistently denied wrongdoing, insisting that his actions were part of standard preparatory work for his book and not an intentional breach of security protocols.

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Any plea agreement would still require approval from a judge, and Bolton is currently scheduled to appear in court on 26 June.

As Washington awaits confirmation of the deal, the case underscores ongoing tensions between former Trump administration officials and federal prosecutors, as well as broader debates about the handling of classified information at the highest levels of government.

For Bolton, once a key architect of US foreign policy and later a fierce critic of the president he served, the outcome of the case could mark the closing chapter of a long and controversial public career.