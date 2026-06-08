In the past couple of months, Netanyahu has been linked to the late Jeffrey Epstein over the past couple of months. Adding to speculations, a new photo purporting to show Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vacationing on Jeffrey Epstein's island has gone viral online, sparking fresh speculation about the two men's relationship.

However, the Israeli Prime Minister has consistently insisted that the two were never associates. The image has since been confirmed to be an internet hoax.

Digitally Altered Photo of Netanyahu Goes Viral

On X, user GBX_Press uploaded a blurred-out photo of what looks like a naked Netanyahu on vacation. The snap shows the man wearing dark sunglasses standing beside another naked man whose face has been fully covered to conceal his identity.

There is not much context to the photo other than the user's cryptic caption, which read: 'New Epstein files reveal Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu was present on Epstein's island. The list grows. The mask slips. No one is untouchable. No one above the files.'

New Epstein files reveal Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu was present on Epstein’s island. 🇮🇱🏝️📂🔥

The list grows. The mask slips. 👁️💀🎭

No one untouchable. No one above the files. ⛓️🕯️ pic.twitter.com/2sb18vpQTS — GBX (@GBX_Press) June 7, 2026

Other X users quickly commented on the post with further unverified claims about Netanyahu and Epstein. One said that Netanyahu visited Epstein's island over 800 times. Another joked that the other man in the photo must have been Donald Trump.

Critics Come to Netanyahu's Defense

More users, however, questioned the authenticity of the image, saying the photo must have been digitally manipulated using AI tools. No official photo of Netanyahu with Epstein or on Epstein's island has been released in any of the documents made public over the course of the past several months.

I hate Netenyahu, but this is false. It's important to keep our facts straight to ensure justice for survivors. — Duracell (@Duracel45868070) June 7, 2026

'I hate Netanyahu, but this is false. It's important to keep our facts straight to ensure justice for survivors,' one person wrote.

2me this looks photoshopped as Life Magazine ' s Lee Harvey Oswald with a rifle

. pic.twitter.com/OLkvIdtQYN — Lammert Albertus (@LammertAlbertus) June 7, 2026

'2me this looks photoshopped as Life Magazine's Lee Harvey Oswald with a rifle,' a second person wrote.

A SynthID scan already proved this image is false. Grok won't verify it unless you pay for premium. @X needs to offer these verification tools for free to stop the spread of fake media. — Ted (@Ted__B) June 7, 2026

'A SynthID scan already proved this image is false. Grok won't verify it unless you pay for premium. @X needs to offer these verification tools for free to stop the spread of fake media,' a third person commented.

Oh God, what nonsense. Rage baiting is so tiresome. GTFOH. — Papa Želko (@papazelko) June 7, 2026

'Oh God, what nonsense. Rage baiting is so tiresome. GTFOH,' a fourth person wrote.

Was Epstein a Spy for Israel?

No official Epstein files released between 2025 and 2026 document Netanyahu visiting the island. The hoax also targeted other world leaders, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reports have previously sparked speculation that Epstein may have had ties to intelligence circles, though none of these claims have been verified. Ahron Bregman, a lecturer at King's College London, said it is unlikely Epstein was not approached by Mossad given his strong ties with global elites and the possibility that he could have held compromising information about them.

Benjamin Netanyahu Responded to Speculations

Ahron Bregman, a lecturer at King's College London, said that it's unlikely Epstein was not approached by Mossad because of his strong ties with global elites, as well as the possibility that he could have information on them. However, Netanyahu denied the claims by saying that there is no concrete proof that Epstein worked for Israel.

Jeffrey Epstein's unusual close relationship with Ehud Barak doesn't suggest Epstein worked for Israel. It proves the opposite.



Stuck on his election loss from over two decades ago, Barak has for years obsessively attempted to undermine Israeli democracy by working with the… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) February 6, 2026

'Jeffrey Epstein's unusually close relationship with Ehud Barak doesn't suggest Epstein worked for Israel. It proves the opposite,' he wrote on X.

Netanyahu's statement did not quell the speculation, with critics continuing to question the nature of the relationship between Epstein and Israeli officials. Netanyahu has consistently denied any personal connection to Epstein, and no verified evidence placing him on the island has emerged from any of the document releases.