The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to advance a major legislative change that could alter how millions of Americans experience their daily routines. Lawmakers in Washington approved a proposal aimed at establishing a permanent time framework across the country, seeking to eliminate the long-standing practice of changing the clocks twice a year.

While the draft legislation marks a significant step forward, it must still clear critical hurdles before the nation can finally freeze its schedules.

A permanent shift to daylight saving time edged closer to reality on Tuesday when a House vote cleared the way to end the twice-yearly clock changes for Americans.

House Vote Moves Bill Forward

Lawmakers backed the Sunshine Protection Act in a decisive 308-117 vote, advancing a plan to lock in the current March-to-November daylight saving schedule nationwide. Under the proposed rules, individual states would retain the right to opt out before the changes formally take effect.

🚨 JUST IN: The US House just PASSED legislation to abolish seasonal time changes, making Daylight Saving Time PERMANENT, 308-117



The bill now goes to the Senate, supported by President Trump



If fully approved, this would mean NO MORE CLOCK CHANGES nationwide ☀️ pic.twitter.com/KBifRNfEji — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 14, 2026

The final tally was accompanied by a musical backdrop when Republican Representative Scott DesJarlais used his phone to play the Beatles track 'Here Comes the Sun' while managing the voting desk.

Crafted by Florida Republican Vern Buchanan, the legislation is now bound for the Senate following vocal endorsement from Donald Trump. The President used Truth Social on 21 May to announce he was 'going to work very hard to see The Sunshine Protection Act signed into Law.'

Senate Faces Next Big Test

Read more House Passes Sunshine Protection Act 308-117: Permanent Daylight Saving Time Now Heads to Senate House Passes Sunshine Protection Act 308-117: Permanent Daylight Saving Time Now Heads to Senate

An attempt by Senator Rick Scott to fast-track a matching Senate proposal fell flat last October after failing to secure sufficient consensus. However, the legislation's renewed momentum stems from the updated House schedule, which brought the lower chamber's version to the floor this week in a bid to establish year-round daylight saving time for any state that does not formally opt out before implementation.

Why Hawaii and Arizona Are Different

Those exemptions are primarily intended for Hawaii and Arizona, which currently remain on standard time year-round. Hawaii's equatorial location provides relatively consistent daylight throughout the year, unlike the pronounced winter darkness experienced in many northern states. Arizona, meanwhile, remains on standard time to maximise early morning daylight, allowing residents to complete outdoor activities before extreme afternoon heat sets in.

Timekeeping laws across the US already vary considerably, with 19 states having enacted legislation to adopt permanent daylight saving time once federal approval is granted: Alabama, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Wow. In parts of the USA the sun would rise around 10AM! That’s why many Senators oppose year-round daylight savings time.



Will be interesting to see this Senate debate.



Graphic via @burgessev pic.twitter.com/EtAiLZ44IF — David G. Greenfield (@NYCGreenfield) July 15, 2026

Conversely, the push for permanent standard time has dwindled to a handful of active bills in the current legislative sessions of Michigan, California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. That follows a wave of defeats for around 20 other state-level daylight saving measures that failed to pass earlier this year.

How Daily Life Would Change

While summer routines would remain unchanged, the biggest impact would be felt between November and February.

⏰END OF DAYLIGHT SAVINGS?⏰



The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would keep the country on the time observed from March to November unless a state exempted itself earlier.



If the Senate passes the bill and it is signed into law, this… pic.twitter.com/YOnk5Q9gJx — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) July 15, 2026

The main benefit is that winter sunsets would occur after 5 p.m. rather than during the 4 p.m. hour. However, the trade-off would see sunrise pushed back beyond 8 a.m.—and even after 9 a.m. in some parts of the country.

What Happens Next

Capitol Hill is currently considering several competing timekeeping proposals. Alongside the Senate's version of the Sunshine Protection Act, lawmakers are reviewing two House bills that would give states greater autonomy over timekeeping, a proposal for a permanent half-hour compromise, and a separate measure that would establish permanent standard time nationwide.

Unless one of those proposals breaks through before the end of the year, Americans will still have to turn their clocks back on 1 November.