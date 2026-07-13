Donald Trump's effort to end birthright citizenship has taken on renewed significance after the Supreme Court's latest ruling, with critics arguing that four justices appeared willing to entertain constitutional arguments that could reshape how the 14th Amendment is interpreted.

Although the court ruled 6-3 in Trump v. Barbara on procedural questions surrounding nationwide injunctions rather than the constitutionality of birthright citizenship itself, legal commentators say separate opinions from several conservative justices have intensified concerns that the issue could eventually return to the court.

Among the most outspoken critics were political commentator David Pakman and legal analyst Katie Phang, both of whom argued that the court's willingness to consider Trump's arguments carries implications well beyond the immediate case.

Critics Sound the Alarm

Pakman described the ruling as 'a massive red alert,' while Phang argued the Supreme Court should never have agreed to hear the dispute in the first place. Speaking after the decision, Phang said the issue extended beyond Trump's executive order and reflected a broader shift in the court's approach to constitutional protections.

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'I'm going to go even farther back in the kind of process and history here and say, this birthright citizen never should have been taken up by the Supreme Court in the first instance, and their willingness to take up that type of case shows that there's something deeply, deeply flawed about this current iteration of the Supreme Court of the United States,' she said.

She continued, 'The fact that you do have some justices that are like, "Yeah, maybe we can flirt with this idea now of doing away with an amendment that guarantees birthright citizenship." That is galling and yet not surprising, considering the kind of downward spiral we've seen coming from these decisions.'

For critics of Trump's policy, the concern is not simply the outcome of this case but the possibility that future constitutional challenges to birthright citizenship may now gain greater traction.

Trump Doubles Down

Trump signed the executive order on his first day back in office, seeking to deny automatic US citizenship to certain children born in the United States to parents who are either unlawfully present or only temporarily in the country.

The order immediately triggered multiple lawsuits arguing that it conflicts with the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment, which has long been understood to guarantee citizenship to nearly everyone born on US soil.

Civil rights organisations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, have consistently argued that the executive order is unconstitutional because a president cannot override a constitutional guarantee through executive action.

The stakes extend far beyond legal theory. Reports found that the policy could affect more than 250,000 babies born in the United States each year if ultimately permitted to take effect.

Long Odds for Rehearing

Despite the Supreme Court's decision, Trump has petitioned the justices to rehear the case. Such requests are reportedly rarely granted after the court has issued a decision following full argument, and the justices have not agreed to rehear an argued case in decades.

Even if the petition is unsuccessful, legal observers say it allows Trump to keep birthright citizenship at the centre of the national immigration debate while continuing to press his constitutional arguments.

Four Justices Draw Scrutiny

Much of the current debate centres not on the court's majority opinion but on the positions taken by several individual justices. According to SCOTUSblog and the Supreme Court docket, the underlying constitutional question remains whether children born in the United States to parents who are unlawfully or temporarily present are protected by the Citizenship Clause.

The court did not resolve that question in Trump v. Barbara. However, critics argue that the willingness of four justices to engage with aspects of Trump's constitutional arguments has raised concerns that the issue could return to the court in a future case.

That possibility, rather than the immediate procedural ruling, is what commentators such as Pakman and Phang view as the decision's most significant long-term implication.

The Fight Is Far From Over

The Supreme Court's latest ruling did not settle whether Trump's executive order complies with the Constitution, ensuring that one of the country's most contentious immigration disputes will continue through the federal courts.

Supporters of the order view the litigation as an opportunity to revisit longstanding interpretations of the 14th Amendment. Opponents argue that even entertaining those arguments risks undermining a constitutional protection that has been recognised for generations.

Whether the justices agree to rehear the case or wait for a future challenge, the dispute has already ensured that birthright citizenship — and the limits of presidential authority over constitutional rights — will remain at the centre of the legal and political debate.