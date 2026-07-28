A routine fan interaction has turned into one of the internet's biggest celebrity talking points. What began as an awkward moment during Usher's Nashville concert quickly snowballed into a heated online debate, with fan Gabrielle Cheyenne finally sharing her side of the story.

Yet while many expected the conversation to focus solely on the uncomfortable stage encounter, social media took the discussion in a different direction after resurfaced podcast claims about Usher's sweat and alleged body odour reignited fresh speculation about the singer.

Gabrielle Cheyenne Explains What Really Happened on Stage

The viral incident happened during Usher's performance of 'Can U Handle It?' on the Nashville stop of his joint R&B tour with Chris Brown. Like many of his concerts, the singer invited a female fan on stage for one of his signature interactive performances.

Video footage showed Gabrielle Cheyenne sitting on a bed built into the stage while Usher sang directly to her. At first, she appeared willing to take part, but her body language soon changed. As the singer attempted to continue the routine, Cheyenne looked visibly uncomfortable and became increasingly stiff.

Noticing the shift, Usher paused the performance before turning to the audience.

'I don't think she want to be on the stage,' he said with a smile before stepping away and signalling for crew members to escort her backstage.

Some members of the audience responded with boos, while the clip rapidly spread across social media, attracting millions of views and thousands of comments questioning why she appeared so uneasy.

The girl that CURVED Usher on stage, Gabrielle Cheyenne is put out a STATEMENT to address critics.



“Usher pulling me on stage is one of my GREATEST dreams, but while performing I started feeling bad about KINDA cheating on my boyfriend while he’s at home. He worked 14 HOUR… pic.twitter.com/IJEnPFvMBp — OG (@ImTheOgGoat_) July 27, 2026

Cheyenne Says She Was Never Told About the Performance

After becoming the subject of online jokes and criticism, Cheyenne took to Facebook to explain her version of events.

She insisted that she had never refused the opportunity to appear on stage and rejected claims that she deliberately ruined the performance.

'First off NOBODY is declining to go on stage. I looked good asf, you think I wasn't going to let THOUSANDS of people see me?' she wrote.

According to Cheyenne, she and her mother originally had floor seats before members of Usher's team unexpectedly upgraded them to the VIP section before the concert even began.

'They don't say who you're going up there for,' she wrote, suggesting she had no idea she would become part of such an intimate performance.

Her strongly worded response divided opinion online. Some believed she had every right to defend herself after becoming the target of ridicule, while others argued she should have reacted differently once she reached the stage.

Claims About Usher's Sweat Return to the Spotlight

Although Cheyenne's explanation answered many questions surrounding the viral clip, another topic quickly dominated social media.

Many users began sharing clips from an earlier video appearance by influencer Gabrielle Cheyenne, where she allegedly claimed that Usher sweated heavily during the interaction and that he 'smelled weird'. Those remarks rapidly circulated across platforms, prompting countless memes and fresh debate about the concert moment.

Neither Usher nor his representatives have publicly responded to the claims about his sweat or alleged body odour.