A Los Angeles judge has ordered American singer D4vd to stand trial for murder after a preliminary hearing featured defence arguments that prompted a furious response from the family of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The 21-year-old musician, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, faces charges including first-degree murder with special circumstances, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and mutilation of human remains.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The hearing took an emotional turn when Burke's lawyers argued that Hernandez may have died by suicide or exhibited violent behaviour before her death, claims disputed by prosecutors and which the family's attorney said had no evidentiary basis.

According to the family's attorney, the arguments left the teenager's relatives 'horrified,' accusing the defence of attempting to shift blame on to the 14-year-old.

Details of the Case

Prosecutors presented what they described as a detailed digital trail outlining Burke's relationship with Hernandez.

Investigators testified that the pair first communicated when she was 11 and he was 16, with forensic analysis of iCloud messages allegedly showing a sexual relationship began shortly after her 13th birthday.

The prosecution alleges Burke killed the 14-year-old to stop her from exposing their relationship before the release of his debut album, Withered.

According to text messages presented in court, the pair exchanged more than 1,200 messages in the 24 hours before prosecutors say the killing took place.

Among the evidence were messages in which Hernandez threatened to expose Burke, telling him she would 'end ur career and ur life' and contact his family.

Prosecutors contend the exchanges demonstrated escalating tensions shortly before her death.

Autopsy records introduced during the hearing showed the teenager died from stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Prosecutors also allege she was killed inside Burke's home before her body was dismembered and placed in the front boot of his Tesla, where her remains were later discovered on 8 September 2025 after the vehicle was impounded.

Defence's Argument

Burke's legal team challenged the prosecution's theory, arguing there was insufficient evidence to establish murder and questioning aspects of the police investigation.

Read more D4vd Shows No Visible Emotion as Prosecutors Detail Celeste Rivas' Death, Parents Leave Courtroom D4vd Shows No Visible Emotion as Prosecutors Detail Celeste Rivas' Death, Parents Leave Courtroom

The defence also maintained Burke believed Hernandez was 18 throughout their relationship.

During cross-examination, lawyers introduced text messages and argued they showed the teenager had made violent threats and raised the possibility of self-harm.

They also highlighted that no witness saw either Burke or Hernandez during the period prosecutors believe the killing occurred.

Celeste's Family 'Horrified' Over the Argument

Patrick Steinfeld, the attorney representing Hernandez's family, condemned the defence's approach after the hearing.

'The defence attorney brought up some evidence that was deemed inadmissible at this preliminary hearing. They made allegations that didn't have any evidentiary basis, including the assertion that Celeste may have committed suicide or that Celeste was violent,' he said.

'The family was horrified that the defence attorney brought that evidence to put the blame on a 14-year-old child.'

New photo of Celeste Rivas Hernandez with her family. pic.twitter.com/MNCZAGgUMF — 🅝🅔🅡🅓🅨 (@Nerdy_Addict) April 30, 2026

Steinfeld also rejected the defence's claim that Burke believed Hernandez was an adult.

He said Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies informed Burke during a welfare check on 17 February 2024 that Hernandez was 13 years old.

D4vd To Stand Trial for Teen's Murder

Judge George G. Lomeli ruled that prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

Throughout the preliminary hearing, Burke appeared to show no emotion.

According to reports, Burke remains in custody as the criminal proceedings continue.

Outside court, Steinfeld said the teenager's parents, Jesus Rivas and Mercedes Martinez, were relieved the preliminary hearing had concluded and remained focused on securing justice for their daughter.

'The family's relieved that it's done with,' he told reporters.

'They're going to take a break and they appreciate the hard work the district attorney's office has done, as well as the investigation by LAPD investigators.'