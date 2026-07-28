Rapper Trina has come under fire after fans questioned her decision to let her husband, Benjamin Kearse Jr., better known as Swurv, perform at every show she books. The criticism erupted after a clip from one of the Miami rapper's recent concerts spread widely across social media.

The footage showed Swurv on stage delivering a performance to what many viewers described as a subdued and largely unresponsive audience. While the short video captured only a brief moment, it quickly gained traction online, prompting thousands of reactions across social platforms.

Many commenters argued that concertgoers had paid to see Trina, a veteran hip-hop artist known for hits including Pull Over, Here We Go and Single Again, rather than an extended opening set from her husband. Others defended the rapper's decision, saying she was simply supporting her partner's ambitions.

The Fans' Reactions

The viral clip sparked sharply divided opinions online, with many directing their frustration towards Trina rather than her husband.

Rapper Trina is facing backlash for letting her husband perform at every show she gets booked for, and fans are not feeling his performances 👀 pic.twitter.com/hw8AwSRJ4Q — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 27, 2026

One critic wrote: 'I don't understand black Americans you got money, but you chose not to invest in your husband. You could get him a coach a rapping coach and a coach show him how to have stage presentation, but you want to put the man out there so he can make money, stupid man, dumb stupid sh*t.'

Another commented: 'Even though it would be nice if he was well received by the crowed [sic] but the reality is that fans paid for Trina so if they got anything other than that it's far to say they have a right.'

A third added: 'She's been tryna promotes her husband but things ain't working out so pick up the mic and do what you been paid for girl.'

Others, however, argued that it wasn't a big deal and the criticism was excessive.

'Performing two songs literally takes 5 minutes. Yall hating on someone making sure their partner gets an opportunity at their dreams??? Weird ass generation I stg lol,' one fan wrote.

Another defended the arrangement by comparing it with other celebrity couples, saying: 'I don't see anybody say anything about Jay-Z or Beyoncé I don't see the problem envy is ugly.'

Trina and Swurv's Relationship

Trina and Benjamin Kearse Jr. reportedly married on 22 May 2024 after making their relationship public in the years leading up to their wedding. Before tying the knot, the couple appeared together on a February 2024 episode of VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Miami, giving viewers a glimpse into their relationship while they were still dating.

Although Swurv has pursued music, Trina has previously revealed that his main profession lies elsewhere. Speaking about her husband, she said he 'actually does real estate, he buys and flips properties', suggesting music is not his only source of income.

The rapper has also spoken candidly about the couple's financial arrangements. When asked whether they had signed a prenuptial agreement before marrying, Trina said they had not. She explained that her husband 'brings all his money straight to her' and joked that she manages the household finances.

'He can't spend a dime without my consent,' she said.

Despite the online criticism surrounding Swurv's performances, neither Trina nor her husband has publicly addressed the latest backlash.