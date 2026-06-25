A violent street altercation in South Korea, in which a well-known influencer appears to assault two alleged US servicemen, has gone viral and sparked an immediate backlash online. Footage of the incident has led some users to label him 'the next Johnny Somali', as viewers drew parallels between his aggressive behaviour and the provocative antics that made Somali infamous.

The footage shows the content creator aggressively confronting and striking two men in a chaotic exchange that escalates rapidly. Viewers were particularly struck by the apparent lack of resistance from the two alleged servicemen, while others focused on the attacker's erratic behaviour and apparent intoxication.

Why the Viral Assault Video in South Korea Sparked Immediate Backlash

A man in his 30s is under investigation after allegedly assaulting two men believed to be US Forces Korea service members and threatening a woman accompanying them in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. The clash occurred around 6 a.m. on Sunday in Sinjang-dong, a neighbourhood near Osan Air Base.

Police arrested the suspect, an American national who has lived in South Korea for several years, after responding to witness reports. Investigators said he was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the altercation and had no known prior connection to the victims.

The incident was captured on video by bystanders, with clips quickly spreading across social media. In the footage, the content creator appears visibly unstable and highly aggressive, leading many online observers to speculate that he was under the influence. During the confrontation, he is seen shoving, striking and kicking the two men, who were widely identified online as members of the US Forces Korea.

The full circumstances leading up to the confrontation remain unclear. It is also not yet confirmed whether the two men were active-duty servicemen, though that claim has circulated widely online.

헐 신장동에서 주한미군 2명이 미국계 동양남에게 폭행당함 pic.twitter.com/KU4hHQByqT — 𝄂𝄂𝄃𝄃𝄁𝄁𝄃𝄁𝄃𝄁𝄃𝄁𝄂𝄂𝄂𝄁𝄃𝄃𝄃𝄂𝄂𝄁𝄂𝄁 (@iiililllllilill) June 24, 2026

Why the Influencer Is Being Compared to Johnny Somali

The viral footage quickly prompted comparisons to Johnny Somali, the controversial American livestreamer known for provocative behaviour in Asian countries. Somali, whose real name is Ramsey Khalid Ismael, built an online following by filming disruptive stunts, public harassment and confrontational encounters designed to provoke outrage and generate viral content.

His actions in South Korea attracted widespread criticism after he repeatedly antagonised locals, disrupted businesses and created public disturbances. Somali became a highly polarising figure due to content that many viewed as deliberately inflammatory and exploitative.

The comparison stems less from fighting ability and more from behaviour. In both cases, critics argued the individuals appeared to use public disruption for online attention, pushing boundaries in ways that risked serious legal consequences.

That is why many online viewers dubbed the man in the viral video 'the next Johnny Somali', suggesting the incident reflects a growing trend of creators using reckless or aggressive behaviour to chase virality.

Social Media Reactions Split Over Viral Confrontation

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The video sparked intense and sharply divided reactions online.

Some users mocked the two alleged servicemen, questioning their self-defence skills and military training after the video showed them offering limited physical resistance. Others argued such criticism ignored the legal and professional risks US personnel face while stationed in foreign countries.

Another group focused on the influencer's condition, with many suggesting he appeared intoxicated or under the influence. Several viewers expressed concern that his aggressive behaviour appeared irrational and dangerous, especially after one man was knocked to the ground.

Others urged caution, saying the viral clip lacked context and that viewers did not know what happened before filming began. Some even speculated the servicemen may have intentionally de-escalated the situation to avoid triggering a diplomatic incident.

As the video continues to spread, it has reignited debate over influencer behaviour, online fame and the consequences of turning public aggression into content.