Nancy Guthrie, the 84‑year‑old mother of TODAY show anchor Savannah Guthrie, remains missing in Tucson, Arizona, more than three months after she was first reported gone on 1 February, and the Pima County Sheriff's Department has now stepped in publicly after wild online accusations targeted family members it has already cleared of suspicion.

Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home in the early hours of 1 February or late on the previous night. She had eaten dinner on 31 January with her daughter Annie and son‑in‑law, Italian musician and producer Tommaso Cioni, before Tommaso reportedly drove her back to her house. That simple domestic detail has since become a lightning rod, as online sleuths fixated on the fact that the couple were among the last people known to have seen her before she vanished.

Sheriff Backs Guthrie Family as Case Turns Toxic Online

A self-styled investigator, YouTuber Jonathan Lee Riches, known to his followers as JLR, began posting a string of videos and social media updates from Tucson, casting himself as an on-the-ground tracker of Nancy's case. His posts have increasingly zeroed in on Cioni, despite Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stating that all members of the Guthrie family have been ruled out as suspects.

Nanos, whose office is leading the investigation, has confirmed that no relatives, including Annie and Tommaso, are being treated as persons of interest. The sheriff's stance is clear: speculation about the family is just that, speculation. Yet that has done little to slow the digital drumbeat.

Nancy Guthrie likely targeted by local worker who believed family was wealthy, veteran investigator says https://t.co/dzTgYhSsOG pic.twitter.com/hdNCQhhwlK — New York Post (@nypost) June 1, 2026

JLR's latest volley involved dredging up what he claimed was an old album cover from Tommaso's former band, Early Black. He posted the image online with the caption that 'Tommaso is the last known person to see Nancy Guthrie before she vanished,' an assertion that folds an uncontested timeline into a wider, unproven narrative about his potential involvement.

The alleged album artwork, according to JLR's description, shows a snake devouring another animal. On its own, that is hardly earth‑shattering rock bands have been using macabre or provocative imagery for decades but in the tightly wound ecosystem of true‑crime forums, it was tinder.

Online Theories and 'Occult' Claims

Once JLR shared the alleged Early Black cover, the replies came fast. Several users branded the image 'gross' and 'sick minded.' One commenter asked why, in contrast, police had never released a description of the clothing Nancy was last seen wearing, arguing that such details are often disclosed in missing person cases.

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Another user leapt far further, declaring that 'He and Annie are both worshipers of the occult! You'll never convince me they are in the clear!' That leap rests on no public evidence whatsoever. There is, at this stage, nothing in the record to substantiate suggestions of occult links, and no indication from investigators that such theories are being entertained. Nothing is confirmed on that front, and such claims should be treated with considerable scepticism.

A different follower reacted more simply to the album image: 'Thats just morbid!' It was a snapshot of the atmosphere that has grown around the Nancy Guthrie case, where pieces of pop‑cultural ephemera are scoured for sinister meaning and ordinary biographical details are recast as clues.

Behind the noise, the hard facts remain frustratingly thin. Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home. Detectives believe she was taken, rather than wandering off, but have not named a suspect or even a person of interest. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has not disclosed every detail of what she wore or carried that night, which is not unusual when investigators want to withhold certain information to help verify future leads or confessions.

Savannah Defends Sister and Brother‑In‑Law

Savannah, who has continued to present NBC's TODAY while navigating her mother's disappearance, has made a point of defending Annie and Tommaso in the face of this online storm. She has previously said that Annie and Tommaso loved Nancy deeply and 'would never hurt her,' casting their relationship in starkly different terms to the suspicious lens adopted by parts of the internet.

The contrast between the sheriff's official position and the fevered theorising of JLR's followers highlights a broader tension that now shadows almost every high‑profile missing person case. Law enforcement moves at the pace of evidence and procedure. Social media demands constant novelty, favours outrage and rarely pauses for retraction.