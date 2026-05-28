Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, has reappeared in Dubai after almost two weeks without contact, phoning her from Al Awir prison to confirm he is alive.

Price, 48, says her husband is now 'OK', but Dubai police have not publicly acknowledged detaining him, and no formal charges have been set out by authorities in the United Arab Emirates.

The news came after days of escalating confusion over what had happened to Andrews. Price had told followers that her husband had vanished in Dubai and that she feared he had been kidnapped, citing disturbing messages in which he allegedly claimed to be in a van with his hands tied.

At roughly the same time, his father, Peter, insisted that Andrews had not been abducted at all but was instead under arrest. Price dismissed that as 'fake news' and continued to describe him as missing.

The story fragmented from there, with family claims, social media clues and silence from officials combining into something closer to a mystery than a straightforward legal case. What follows are the six key questions that still hang over the Lee Andrews Dubai saga, and what little is actually known.

Did Authorities Really Suspect Lee Andrews Was A Spy?

According to Price, her first phone call from Andrews in Al Awir, a facility often described as 'Dubai's Alcatraz,' contained a dramatic claim. She says he told her that 'the authorities out there thought he was a spy.'

Coming from a man whose relationship with one of Britain's most recognisable reality TV figures has been played out in public, it is an allegation that sounds wildly out of step with his profile.

At this stage, there is no confirmation from UAE officials that espionage was ever suspected. No statement has been issued naming him or linking him to any national security case. Some reports now suggest he may instead have been detained over a completely separate legal matter.

If true, that would go some way to explaining why there has been no official reference to spying, but it also means this central claim currently rests entirely on Price's account.

Who Was Controlling Lee Andrews' Instagram In Dubai?

Perhaps the most puzzling twist emerged not in a courtroom or police station, but on Instagram. While Andrews was supposedly in custody or out of contact, his account suddenly began following a glamorous US Navy veteran known online as a 'biker babe.'

Followers, already on edge about his disappearance, immediately noticed. How could a man with no access to his phone suddenly decide to follow a new account?

The possibilities are not flattering for anyone. Either someone else had access to his login details and was casually using his profile while he was missing, or Andrews had retained control of at least one device despite claims that his phones had been seized.

Price later said he had three phones, with one still able to contact her and two allegedly taken, which at least offers a framework. It does not, however, explain who was making social media moves while his whereabouts were supposedly unknown.

Why Did Katie Price Initially Deny He Had Been Arrested?

Amid the swirl of speculation, one of the starkest contradictions was between Price and Andrews' father. Peter Andrews told the media: 'Lee is OK. He has not been kidnapped, but he is under arrest.' That statement, coming from a parent, sounded calm and definitive.

Price's reaction could not have been more different. She branded talk of an arrest 'fake news' and continued to say her husband was missing. Now that she herself is asserting he called from prison, her earlier rejection of his father's account appears difficult to square.

Whether she genuinely doubted Peter Andrews' information at the time, had been told something different, or was reacting in the heat of panic is unclear. No detailed timeline from any family member has been set out to resolve those contradictions.

How Were Messages Still Reaching His Phone?

Price has claimed that Andrews had three phones in Dubai, and that one device remained active even after the other two were allegedly confiscated.

During the period he was unaccounted for, messages were said to have been delivered to his WhatsApp, and calls would occasionally ring through, suggesting at least one handset was switched on, charged, and connected.

The most straightforward explanation is that one phone was not seized at all. Yet this raises another uneasy question: who, exactly, was in possession of that device?

If it were Andrews himself, it would imply he had more freedom of communication than previously suggested. If it were someone else, it opens the door to a much murkier set of possibilities.

Why Have Dubai Authorities Kept Publicly Silent?

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For such a headline‑grabbing story in the UK, the response from Dubai has been almost non‑existent. Local police have not publicly confirmed Andrews' arrest or detention, nor have they outlined any alleged offence.

The British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has stuck to a single, carefully limited line, saying only that it is 'supporting the family of a British man and is in contact with the local authorities.'

That lack of detail has turned the vacuum into a breeding ground for rumour. In the absence of a charge sheet or even a basic confirmation of his status, every allegation, from kidnapping fears to spy talk, floats untethered.

Official silence may be standard practice in the UAE, but for observers trying to understand what actually happened to Andrews, it leaves almost nothing solid to hold on to.

Why Did Katie Price Delete Her Facebook Clarification?

Even the attempts to clear things up have sometimes added another layer of confusion. After social media users noticed Andrews appearing active on Facebook while he was supposedly missing, Price moved to explain, writing: 'I have Lee's Facebook it's not him on this it's me.' For a brief moment, it looked like one small mystery resolved.

Then the explanation vanished. The line was deleted from her Instagram Story without comment, prompting yet more speculation about why it had been removed.

Whether Price decided she was sharing too much, realised the statement could create new misunderstandings, or had been given fresh information, she has not said. The post disappeared as abruptly as Andrews himself had days earlier.

Reports now suggest Andrews could be released after paying a four‑figure fine, potentially drawing a discreet line under the legal side of events. Without a public statement from Dubai authorities, however, none of the central questions, the supposed spy suspicion, the phone messages, the social media movements, and the clashing family accounts have been definitively answered.