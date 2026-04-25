Streaming platforms are facing pressure to remove the music catalogue of artist D4vd following his arrest and first-degree murder charge in the case of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, with advocacy groups arguing that continued streaming raises ethical concerns around profiting from an artist facing serious allegations.

The call was reported through a Change.org petition backed by the organisation Industry Blackout. The music industry already distanced D4vd from commercial platforms, including label separation and the removal of several collaborative tracks in late 2025. At that time, he had not been formally convicted.

Calls to Remove D4vd's Music Catalogue

Industry Blackout, a collective describing itself as a 'unified body of Black people across industries committed to changing the community,' has led a petition urging Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming services to remove D4vd's full catalogue.

In its statement on Change.org, the organisation argues that streaming decisions carry moral weight, particularly where allegations involve serious harm to minors. It states that continuing to monetise the artist's music is 'not a neutral' act and raises questions about the responsibilities of platforms beyond commercial distribution.

The petition specifically references the ethical debate around separating art from the artist, particularly when criminal proceedings are ongoing. It also stresses that its position is not framed as a judgment on guilt or innocence, but rather on whether platforms should continue to profit from content associated with the case.

As of publication, there has been no public response from major streaming platforms addressing the petition directly. D4vd's solo music continues to be streamed on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

Some people in the industry say that when an artist is in the news for something controversial, it can actually lead to increased listening driven by curiosity, even if labels or partners are trying to distance themselves. This is one reason some groups are calling for his entire catalogue to be removed, arguing that as long as the songs remain available, they can still generate attention and revenue.

Murder Charges Should Be Enough to Pull His Music

D4vd, or David Anthony Burke, was charged on 20 April 2026 with the first-degree murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. He is also facing other charges, including alleged sexual offences involving a minor, the mutilation of a human body and possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors say the killing may have been connected to an attempt to hide an unlawful relationship, but this is part of the prosecution's argument and has not yet been proven in court. His lawyers deny the allegations and say they will show in evidence that he is not responsible for Hernandez's death.

Read more D4vd Update: Musician Held in Strict Isolation as Prosecutors Reveal 'Career-Saving' Motive in Teen Murder Case D4vd Update: Musician Held in Strict Isolation as Prosecutors Reveal 'Career-Saving' Motive in Teen Murder Case

The case has already had major consequences for his career. Before he was formally charged, D4vd was dropped by his record label Darkroom/Interscope Records in late 2025.

After that, several of his collaborations with other artists were removed from streaming platforms, including songs with Kali Uchis and Holly Humberstone, while some tracks were later re-uploaded or altered without his involvement.

One collaboration with The Kid Laroi is still available on streaming services, which shows that not all of his music has been removed in the same way across platforms.

D4vd remains in custody after being denied bail. A preliminary evidentiary hearing is scheduled for May 1, where further details of the prosecution's case are expected to be examined in court.