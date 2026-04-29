Selena Gomez Caught Benny Blanco Cheating? Viral Claims Of 'Unfollow', Secret Texts and Divorce Explode
When it comes to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, the loudest story right now is not what has been confirmed, but how little actually has.
Selena Gomez and her husband, Benny Blanco, were thrust back into the gossip spotlight this week after claims that the couple had unfollowed each other on social media, fuelling online rumours that Selena Gomez had caught the producer cheating and that a divorce was imminent. The speculation, which surfaced across X, TikTok, and Reddit, has not been confirmed by either party and is largely based on unverified posts and fan sleuthing rather than hard evidence.
For context, the frenzy comes almost a year after Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco quietly married in an intimate ceremony in California on 27 September 2025. Their wedding, held at Santa Barbara's Sea Crest Nursery according to Vogue, was deliberately low-key, with the location only revealed to guests on the day. Around 170 friends and family attended, TMZ reported, including a starry guest list featuring Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, with extra security drafted in to preserve the couple's privacy.
That desire for privacy now sits awkwardly against the internet's appetite for drama. Over the past several months, scattered posts have claimed the pair were heading for separation. Those whispers escalated when users began insisting that Gomez and Blanco no longer appeared in each other's 'following' lists on Instagram and other platforms, taking this as proof that the marriage had collapsed.
There is a problem with that narrative. A manual check of their Instagram accounts shows Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco still follow each other at the time of writing. No reputable outlet has produced screenshots or timestamped evidence to back up the alleged unfollowing, and neither has issued any statement acknowledging a split. On the facts currently available, the 'unfollow' storyline is not just flimsy, it is contradicted by visible reality.
Nothing is confirmed yet, so every claim about their relationship status should be treated with a considerable pinch of salt.
Cheating Claims Against Benny Blanco Drag Selena Gomez Into Viral Storm
The more incendiary part of the story rests on an unverified allegation that Benny Blanco cheated on Selena Gomez.
Earlier this month, a post on X went viral, asserting that the couple were facing 'issues' in their marriage and that Gomez had supposedly caught Blanco exchanging inappropriate texts with another celebrity.
The same post went further, claiming that Gomez had moved out of their shared Los Angeles home and was now living in her own apartment elsewhere in California.
None of this has been supported by official documents, legal filings, or direct statements from the couple or their representatives. The claims rely on anonymous 'reports' and screenshots that, so far, have not been authenticated. Without corroboration, they sit squarely in the realm of rumour.
The cheating narrative plugged into an earlier wave of speculation sparked by what many users described as a mysterious Instagram Story. According to multiple fan accounts, a Story allegedly from Selena Gomez's own profile briefly appeared, stating she was single, before being deleted. No verified capture of that Story has emerged, and the origin of the image circulating online remains murky.
Even so, the idea of a deleted 'I'm single' post was enough to keep fans and gossip accounts circling. That's the pattern here: thin fragments of content, often taken out of context, then amplified until they start to look like facts.
Divorce Rumours Around Selena Gomez Spread From Parody To 'Proof'
The divorce talk around Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco can actually be traced to a specific post from a page called Hoops Crave, which declared that the couple was heading for divorce. The post was shared widely before being taken down, though not before it had seeded the narrative across X and Reddit.
Crucially, Hoops Crave describes itself as a parody account. In other words, the 'announcement' that Gomez and Blanco were divorcing was never intended as confirmed reporting. It was false from the outset, which the page's own bio makes clear. By the time that detail caught up with the rumour, the alleged split had already calcified into 'something people heard somewhere,' repeated and reshaped in countless fan discussions.
The same cycle is now playing out with the unfollow claims, even though a quick look at their Instagram accounts undermines the entire theory.
Their actual relationship, by contrast, has a relatively straightforward timeline. Selena Gomez first met Benny Blanco in 2015 when he co-produced her song Same Old Love. They crossed paths again in 2019 on I Can't Get Enough, but romance talk did not properly ignite until 2023, when Gomez began publicly acknowledging Blanco as her partner. In December 2024, he proposed, and, less than a year later, they married in California.
As of now, there are no court filings for divorce in the public domain, no formal separation announcement, and no on-the-record confirmation of infidelity. What exists is a swirl of viral posts, hearsay, and a fandom conditioned to read every follow, unfollow, and Story as a coded communiqué.
Until Selena Gomez or Benny Blanco decides to address the rumours themselves, or until verifiable documents surface, the only honest position is a slightly unsatisfying one: people on the internet are talking, but nothing has been proved.
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