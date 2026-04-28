A viral TikTok clip has sparked renewed online debate after selectively edited footage appeared to contrast Benny Blanco's casual, low-key interactions with Selena Gomez against clips showing Justin Bieber opening doors for Hailey Bieber, prompting social media users to question relationship dynamics based on curated moments rather than full context.

Viral TikTok Clip Compares the Couple With Other Celebrity Relationships

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez have become one of the day's biggest trending topics after a viral TikTok clip sparked fresh divorce rumour speculation involving the couple.

The video, widely shared across TikTok, compared Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, leading users to debate both relationships. While some posts focused on the Biebers, much of the attention quickly shifted to false claims that Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez were facing trouble themselves.

Searches for 'Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez divorce rumour' rose sharply as fans tried to determine whether there was any truth behind the online claims.

TikTok Users React With Mixed Views on Edited Celebrity Clips

The resurfaced TikTok clip features side-by-side moments of Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez alongside Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber during public appearances.

TikTok users reacting to the resurfaced clip offered mixed interpretations in the comments, with some praising the apparent chemistry between Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez, while others speculated about perceived shifts in their recent public behaviour. The discussion, driven largely by edited footage and selected appearances, has led viewers to over-interpret brief moments shared across social media, despite no verified indication of any issues in the relationship.

Is the Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez Divorce Rumour True?

At present, there has been no official statement from Benny Blanco or Selena Gomez confirming any split, separation or divorce.

Recent online rumours appear to stem from misleading social media posts and recycled gossip accounts rather than credible reporting. Similar false claims have surfaced before, often driven by edited screenshots or unsupported commentary.

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Why the Couple Continue to Face Online Speculation

Since confirming their relationship, Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez have attracted intense online interest.

Selena Gomez remains one of the most followed celebrities in the world, while Benny Blanco's profile has risen sharply due to the relationship. That combination means even minor social media changes, interview comments or public appearances can trigger widespread speculation.

Justin Bieber Comparison Revives Interest in Selena Gomez History

The TikTok clip also drew attention because it referenced Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, reconnecting Selena Gomez to her past relationship with Justin Bieber.

Fan communities frequently revisit that history whenever Selena Gomez trends, creating crossover headlines involving current and former partners. In this case, what began as a comparison video quickly evolved into a Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez divorce rumour story.

Couple Remain Together Despite Ongoing Online Rumours

Despite the online frenzy, there is no credible evidence that Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez have ended their relationship.

Instead, the latest Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez divorce rumour appears to be another example of TikTok-fuelled celebrity speculation spreading faster than verified information.

The couple remain at the centre of a viral story driven by social media clips, fan debate and renewed curiosity about their relationship.