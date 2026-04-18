Selena Gomez has been forced to bat away a wave of online speculation about her marriage to producer Benny Blanco after a fabricated Instagram Story claiming she was 'single' went viral on Monday, prompting a flurry of breakup and cheating rumours across social media.

For context, the frenzy began when a screenshot started circulating on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, purporting to show a Story allegedly posted and quickly deleted by Selena Gomez. The supposed post read: 'Just clearing things up... I'm single. No drama, no hidden story. Just focusing on myself and my peace for now.' Within hours, the image was being treated as proof that Gomez and Blanco had split, despite no confirmation from the couple or their representatives.

A separate viral tweet pushed the story further, claiming the pair were dealing with 'marital issues' after Selena Gomez supposedly caught Benny Blanco cheating on her with 'another celebrity' via text messages. The unnamed celebrity was said to be 'not confirmed yet,' an admission that did little to slow the story's momentum.

That same claim went on to allege that Gomez had moved out of the couple's Beverly Hills home and into 'her own apartment in California,' citing only anonymous 'sources close to the two.'

Allegedly actress Selena Gomez and her husband Benny blanco are currently going through a marital issue. It is reported that Selena Gomez caught Benny blanco cheating through texts she saw with another celebrity who is currently not confirmed yet. Sources close to the two have… pic.twitter.com/8qCXO67tTB — Joe (@Joethecreator99) April 16, 2026

None of the allegations has been backed up by verifiable evidence. There are no public records of a separation, no legal filings, no confirmed sightings of a move, and no statement from either camp. On the available information, this is internet gossip dressed up as insider reporting, and it should be treated accordingly.

Read more Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Break Up? Truth Behind Viral Instagram Story Fueling Divorce Speculation Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Break Up? Truth Behind Viral Instagram Story Fueling Divorce Speculation

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco And The Fake Breakup Narrative

It can be recalled that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have spent months very much in the opposite of a breakup posture. The singer and actor has repeatedly referred to Blanco with affectionate public comments, and the relationship has been framed by fans as one of the more unusually stable pairings in recent pop culture.

Against that backdrop, the recent screenshots jarred. One widely shared post claimed, in formal tabloid-style wording, that 'allegedly actress Selena Gomez and her husband Benny Blanco, are currently going through a marital issue' and that she had 'caught Benny Blanco cheating through texts she saw with another celebrity.' The same post conceded that this supposed third party was 'currently not confirmed yet.'

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are reportedly getting a divorce. pic.twitter.com/tDrZKj366o — Hoops Crave (@HoopsCrave) April 12, 2026

The phrasing has all the hallmarks of a speculative fan account rather than a newsroom. It leans heavily on the word 'allegedly,' offers no dates, no corroboration, and no attempt to verify the existence of the original Instagram Story. Crucially, the circulating image of the Story is a static screenshot with no supporting screen recording or metadata, making it impossible to authenticate from the outside.

If anything, Selena Gomez's recent social media activity cuts directly against the idea of a split. In the last week, she shared an Instagram photo dump including a picture of the pair cooking breakfast together. The caption was simple and pointed: 'Mrs. Blanco 🥰.'

How Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Are Really Doing

For starters, it is worth remembering that this is not a couple who have tried to hide. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco said 'I do' on 27 September 2025 at Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, in front of around 170 guests. That detail alone undercuts the idea that this is a fragile pairing barely holding together behind the scenes. You do not invite that many people to a nursery in Santa Barbara if you are ambivalent about the relationship.

Fans who follow them closely point to a string of affectionate posts, shared in-jokes, and even a minor 'dirty feet' saga, an online micro-drama the pair apparently rode out together, as evidence that their bond is rooted in something more ordinary and durable than the average celebrity fling.

Benny Blanco ve Selena Gomez’in boşanacağı iddia ediliyor. pic.twitter.com/uUxodPX193 — Daily Magazin (@daily_magazin) April 13, 2026

None of this means that the public can know with certainty what happens inside any marriage, including that of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. Relationships are opaque from the outside, and celebrity ones even more so. But based on what is currently verifiable, the public posts, lack of legal documentation, the absence of any credible confirmation, there is no solid basis for the claim that Blanco cheated or that Gomez has left him.