Kourtney Kardashian's 47th birthday post from Travis Barker has triggered an unusual level of online scrutiny, after the Blink-182 drummer included a graphic image that quickly overshadowed the couple's more conventional family photographs.

A Birthday Tribute That Shifted Tone Quickly

Travis Barker marked his wife Kourtney Kardashian's birthday with a carousel of images that initially followed a familiar pattern for high-profile couples. There were soft-focus family moments, including shots of Kourtney with their son Rocky, 2, and scenes of Barker engaging with the child, such as riding a carousel together.

That framing changed in the final image. Barker shared a photograph of himself in bed appearing to suck on Kourtney's big toe, a detail that immediately altered the reading of the entire post. He captioned it, 'Happy Birthday my beautiful wife. I love you forever and ever.'

He continued, 'Thank you for being such an amazing woman, an incredible wife, and the best mom to our humans. I feel so grateful to spend this life with you @kourtneykardash.'

The post remained visible without comment from Kardashian herself at the time of publication, though members of the Kardashian family engaged positively underneath it. Khloe Kardashian and Landon Barker, Travis' 22-year-old son, were among those leaving supportive remarks.

Kim Kardashian also wrote, 'I love this post and all of these pics,' adding, 'Even the last one lol,' a line that subtly acknowledged the image that had drawn the most attention.

'But why the foot pic Trav?'

Public response unfolded quickly and unevenly across social platforms. While some followers treated the post as another example of the couple's well-established public displays of affection, others questioned the decision to include such an explicit moment in a public birthday tribute.

One fan wrote, 'Even the last one just had to be included huh,' while another posted, 'But why the foot pic Trav?'

Others were more direct in their discomfort, with comments including 'Are the toe sucking pics necessary Travis' and 'Another terrible day to have eyes.'

On Reddit, the tone became more critical of the broader culture of sharing intimate content online. One user remarked, 'We should all know and see less about each other'. Another added, 'You know what, it's my fault for opening this app.'

There were also lighter reactions that reflected how desensitised some audiences have become to the couple's boundary-pushing posts.

'I was waiting for the foot pic!!' one user wrote, while another said, 'glad to see the foot fetish is still going strong.'

Barker and Kardashian have repeatedly posted on Barker's toe-kissing, and audiences now appear split between acceptance and fatigue.

A Familiar Comparison With Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco

The reaction to Barker's post also revived comparisons with another viral moment involving Selena Gomez and producer Benny Blanco. Earlier footage from Blanco's podcast 'Friends Keep Secrets' circulated widely after Gomez was seen kissing Blanco's toe on camera, prompting a wave of commentary about intimacy and hygiene.

The clip showed Gomez leaning over to kiss Blanco's foot while he lounged barefoot on a couch. Blanco responded, 'You like that?', before adding, 'I liked it. It made me feel good. I love you so much.'

Read more Selena Gomez Goes Barefaced With Benny Blanco As Candid Home Photos Divide Fans Selena Gomez Goes Barefaced With Benny Blanco As Candid Home Photos Divide Fans

That moment did not exist in isolation. Blanco has faced ongoing public scrutiny over comments and anecdotes about his personal hygiene habits, including skipping showers for days and joking about unconventional routines. He addressed criticism on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' saying, 'First of all, it's the facility's fault, not mine,' while pulling off his boot to show a clean foot.

The resurfacing of that episode alongside Barker's birthday post has created a loose cultural comparison point online, especially if the internet allegedly thinks these two have foot fetishes.

One post summed up the tension bluntly: 'Love and intimacy are often weird and awkward and gross. The realities of these moments are never going to be palatable to a social media gaze.'