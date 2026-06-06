Mayim Bialik has described her brief experience with a GLP-1 weight-loss drug as a 'nightmare,' telling readers in a newly published essay that violent side effects, including 'explosive, uncontrollable diarrhoea' and 'sulphur burps so violent' she was afraid to open her mouth in public, forced her to stop the medication after a single injection.

The news came after the former Blossom star and Jeopardy! host laid out, in often uncomfortable detail, a lifetime of scrutiny over her body and the long medical history that led her to try a GLP-1 drug in the first place. Writing in The Free Press under the headline 'My GLP-1 Nightmare,' Bialik said she had been in the public eye since she was 14 and 'blissfully unaware' of her weight as a lanky, athletic teenager who could eat 'whatever I wanted with no concern for weight gain.'

That sense of ease did not last. In her late teens, she was put on medication 'to manage my moods,' and from there, she wrote, weight gain became a recurring theme. By the time she reached her 40s and was still working regularly as an actor, she said she had developed 'a deep sense of shame around my body.'

Social media, with its endless comparisons and polished bodies, only sharpened that shame. 'By the time social media arrived — with its fixation on being thinner, more toned, more surgically perfected — that pressure tipped into a disordered relationship with food that I have spent years trying to untangle,' the Big Bang Theory star wrote.

GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs and Medical Backstory

Bialik's account does not fit the familiar story of a Hollywood figure quietly seeking a slimmer silhouette and reaching for the latest injection. She stressed that early menopause had added roughly 20 pounds she did not 'seem to have the discipline, motivation, or time to lose,' but insisted, 'that's not why I went on a GLP-1.'

She said three separate doctors recommended a GLP-1 drug not primarily for weight loss but because of her complex autoimmune history. Bialik was diagnosed with Graves' disease at 23 and later with Sjögren's syndrome, dysautonomia, connective tissue disease and mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS). She wrote of 'crippling depression,' 'full-body rashes' and the nagging sense that failing to change her lifestyle years ago may have 'very slowly made my condition worse.'

According to Bialik, those physicians pointed to emerging evidence that GLP-1 drugs might reduce systemic inflammation, which is central to many autoimmune conditions. 'Maybe this could be the magic cure,' she recalled thinking. She was quick to note that 'GLP-1s have helped people in serious need. Of that I am certain.' But, she added, 'nobody talks much about what happens when it goes wrong.'

After 'one shot of the lowest dose of a synthetic GLP-1,' she wrote, the reaction was extreme. 'To say I had an adverse reaction would be somewhat of an understatement.'

Bialik's GLP-1 Ordeal

Bialik's language around the GLP-1 drug is unsparing and, frankly, hard to read without wincing. She described 'explosive, uncontrollable diarrhoea' and 'sulphur burps so violent they left me afraid to open my mouth in public.' Every attempt to eat or drink triggered bouts of sneezing, a phenomenon she noted apparently has a name: 'snatiation.'

There was 'cramping. Bloating. Full-body aching, as though I had the flu,' she added. Even 'small sips of water' sent her sprinting to the bathroom. 'More than three times, I didn't make it.'

She said her prescribing doctor had warned her the drug had a very long half-life and told her to expect 'at least a week of this, if not more.' Instead of trying to push through, Bialik decided her body 'made its position clear,' and, after 'decades of overriding it,' she finally listened. She stopped the GLP-1 and went to see a gastroenterologist.

That specialist, she wrote, confirmed her instinct to quit. According to Bialik's account, the gastroenterologist told her GLP-1 drugs 'are extremely disruptive to the body and should not be used outside of a specific, regulated set of serious medical reasons — namely, life-compromising obesity and its related health consequences' and that she 'did not meet that bar.'

Leaving the office, she said she felt 'validated' by having 'a real doctor confirming I was not a freak, that the medication really had done this to me,' but also wary about what the coming weeks might bring. None of the doctor's comments have been independently verified outside Bialik's own essay, and no manufacturer was quoted responding to her claims, so readers are left with a single, if detailed, side of the story.

Read more 'A Cheesy New Boyfriend': Cash Warren Blasts Jessica Alba's 'Midlife Crisis' Romance With Danny Ramirez 'A Cheesy New Boyfriend': Cash Warren Blasts Jessica Alba's 'Midlife Crisis' Romance With Danny Ramirez

Her conclusion was quietly cutting. On the way out, she caught sight of herself in a reflective surface and noticed she did not recoil. The much-disliked second chin 'wasn't there.' Her cheekbones were visible; her skirt sagged slightly at the hips. She paused, offered herself what she called a Mona Lisa smile, adjusted her clothes and walked to the car park.

Bialik is not alone in issuing a cautionary tale about GLP-1 weight-loss drugs. Other public figures, including podcast host Bunnie XO, influencer Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia and Kris Jenner, have all publicly discussed worrying side effects. As with Bialik's account, many of those stories sit in a grey zone: powerful enough to shape public perception, but still anecdotal and, for now, untested by wider medical review.