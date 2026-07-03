Ben Cullen, a leading figure in the Oxfordshire branch of protest group Raise the Colours, appeared in court in Reading on Wednesday charged with making indecent images of children in what prosecutors say involved AI-generated material. Cullen, 45, from Wallingford, faces three counts relating to dozens of images allegedly created on 25 March 2021.

After Cullen was identified locally as one of the most visible organisers behind a wave of flag-hanging across Oxfordshire, activity that has drawn both support and anger amid wider anti-immigration protests around the UK. Raise the Colours, which presents itself as a grass-roots movement centred on displaying national flags, has in recent months been in open conflict with Oxfordshire County Council over banners and flags placed on lampposts, bridges and roadside structures without permission.

Ben Cullen Case Centres On AI Child Abuse Images

According to report, Cullen is accused of making 22 category A indecent photographs of children, including one moving image, in Wallingford on 25 March 2021. Category A is the most serious classification under UK law, covering images that depict the most extreme abuse.

On the same date, Cullen is said to have made 36 category B pseudo-photographs of children and a further 20 category C images. Pseudo-photographs are defined in legislation as images created using artificial intelligence or other graphic tools which appear to be photographs. Even where no real child was involved in the creation of the original material, such images are treated in law as indecent photographs of children if they meet the relevant criteria.

The charges relate specifically to the act of 'making' these images rather than distributing or possessing them, a legal formulation that can cover downloading, saving or otherwise creating copies. At this stage, nothing has been proved in court and Cullen is entitled to the presumption of innocence. No plea was recorded in the material released publicly, and further details of the alleged images have not been disclosed.

Cullen is due to have his case heard at Reading Crown Court, where more serious criminal matters are tried before a judge and jury. Crown court judges have wider sentencing powers than magistrates, which reflects the gravity with which child abuse imagery offences are generally treated in the UK.

Raise The Colours Moves To Distance Itself From Ben Cullen

Raise the Colours gained momentum last year by encouraging supporters to hang Union flags and St George's crosses following anti-immigration protests in towns and cities. The Oxfordshire offshoot, in which Cullen was described as a leading figure, was particularly active along roads between villages from Adderbury to Wallingford.

That visibility now appears to have become a liability. After the allegations against Cullen emerged, the wider Raise the Colours organisation took to social media to distance itself from him and from the Oxfordshire branch he was associated with.

'Raise the Colours wishes to make clear that we were not aware, and have never previously been aware, of the allegations reported concerning Cullen (Raise the Colours Oxfordshire),' the group said in a statement on its online channels. 'This is the first time we have learned of the matter.'

The post then insisted Cullen 'was not affiliated with Raise the Colours,' stressing that while some members may have put flags up with him, 'this does not mean he represented, was part of, or was affiliated' with the movement as a whole. The group added that it takes 'allegations of this nature extremely seriously' and, noting that the case is now before the courts, said it would not comment further on specifics.

The cautious wording suggests an organisation trying to close ranks and protect its broader image from contamination by an individual case it cannot control. Whether that distancing will convince critics of the movement is another matter.

Legal Clampdown On Raise The Colours Activity In Oxfordshire

Separate from the criminal charges facing Cullen over child abuse images, Oxfordshire County Council has already taken him and other named individuals to the High Court in an effort to curb the flag campaign on public infrastructure.

The council confirmed it secured an injunction last week against Cullen, along with Kevin Good, Ryan Bridge and Trudy Wells, as well as 'any individuals' attempting to hang flags on public structures or harass council staff tasked with taking them down. The move followed a steady drumbeat of complaints from residents across the county about unauthorised flags and banners appearing on lampposts, traffic lights and other roadside fixtures.

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Local people from areas stretching from Adderbury to Wallingford raised concerns about 'safety risks, intimidation and distress' linked to the illegal placement of flags, according to the council. There were particular worries about drivers being distracted, structures being damaged and heated confrontations with workers removing the displays.

Councillor Tim Bearder, leader of Oxfordshire County Council, welcomed the High Court's decision. 'We're pleased with this result. The injunction helps protect our residents and our workforce and supports our responsibility to keep the highway safe,' he said.

Bearder was careful to argue that the legal action was not an attack on patriotism. 'This is not, and never has been, about the flag. We proudly fly the Union Flag and St George's flag at County Hall and we fully support the right of residents to display their own flags, including to show their support for the England football team,' he said.

In his view, the behaviour associated with Raise the Colours had strayed well beyond legitimate protest. 'The behaviour we've seen from Raise the Colours is nothing to do with national pride or with support for the England team during the World Cup. It's unlawful behaviour, which has put people at risk and caused fear within our communities for almost a year.'

The injunction and the criminal case against Cullen run on separate legal tracks. But for a movement that has built its profile on the symbolism of flags, the combination of a High Court order and allegations involving AI-generated child abuse images presents a far more complicated banner to defend.