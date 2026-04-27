On Saturday night, 25 April, the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner was disrupted by an alleged armed attack at the Washington Hilton. Federal authorities confirmed that a former NASA fellow and Caltech graduate, Cole Tomas Allen, was taken into custody after allegedly opening fire at a security checkpoint.

Allen, 31, once celebrated for his engineering achievements, is now being investigated as a 'lone wolf' attacker. Officials say he sought to target high-ranking members of the Trump administration, including the US President himself.

White House Correspondents' Dinner Attack

The incident occurred at approximately 8:34 p.m. at the Washington Hilton, where over 2,500 guests, including President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, were gathered for the annual gala. Allen attempted to rush past a magnetometer screening area while armed with a shotgun, handgun, and several knives, interim chief of the DC Metropolitan Police Department, Jeff Carroll, said.

Secret Service agents intercepted the suspect before he could reach the main ballroom, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire that left one officer injured. The suspect was not struck by gunfire, but was taken to hospital for evaluation.

Authorities later confirmed that Allen checked into the hotel on Friday, the day before the event. It was determined that he travelled by train from Los Angeles to Chicago and then from Chicago to Washington, D.C.

Read more Who Is Cole Tomas Allen? Everything You Should Know About the Trump Dinner Shooter Who Is Cole Tomas Allen? Everything You Should Know About the Trump Dinner Shooter

Motive and Manifesto

As reported by CBS News, Allen was an educator from Torrance, California, with an engineering degree from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). Investigators discovered a rambling 1,000-word manifesto in which Allen referred to himself as the 'Friendly Federal Assassin'.

The document, sent to family members minutes before the breach, detailed a deep-seated resentment toward current US foreign policy, specifically citing the 2026 Iran War and what he described as 'unresolved issues with today's world'. 'I am no longer willing to permit a traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,' Allen reportedly wrote in the document.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials noted that Allen's digital footprint revealed a radicalisation process linked to a group known as 'The Wide Awakes' and participation in 'No Kings' anti-government protests in California. Despite his radical rhetoric, Federal Election Commission records show only limited political activity, including a $25 (approximately £20) donation to a Democratic political action committee in 2024.

From Caltech Innovator to Suspect

Allen's profile stands in stark contrast to his academic and professional accolades. He earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Caltech in 2017. During his time there, he was recognised for his technical contributions, including the design of specialised wheelchair brake systems to improve mobility for people with disabilities.

Fox News reported on his innovation in 2017, which was featured in the Aging into the Future conference held by St. Barnabas Senior Services. 'The wheelchair brakes tend to lock the wheels, but don't actually lock the chair to the ground. The idea with this is to prevent it from moving at all,' Allen explained.

1/ WATCH: Cole Allen in his own words…



The California computer scientist, 31, accused of opening fire at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner isn’t just any would-be killer — he is an elite-trained engineer from Caltech, where students with perfect SAT scores gain admission.… pic.twitter.com/iU1J4I1wJc — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) April 26, 2026

He later secured a fellowship at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and completed a master's degree in computer science at California State University, Dominguez Hills in May 2025. Bin Tang, a professor in the computer science department at Cal State, said Allen was an exemplary student.

'He was a very good student indeed, always sitting in the first row of my class, paying attention, and frequently emailing me with coursework questions. Soft spoken, very polite, a good fellow. I am very shocked to see the news,' he said.

Neighbours in Torrance, California recalled Allen as a 'quiet loner' who rarely made eye contact. 'He seemed entirely normal and friendly in our interactions,' stated a spokesperson for C2 Education, where Allen worked as a part-time tutor, expressing 'profound shock' at the weekend's events.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro stated that the investigation remains ongoing as officials examine how Allen moved from inventing life-changing technology to allegedly orchestrating an act of political violence.