An old video of progressive commentator Ana Kasparian is making the rounds again and raising new concerns about President Donald Trump's inner circle. In the clip, Kasparian strongly criticises White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, specifically pointing out that Wiles used to do political work for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Bringing this up has naturally led to some tough questions. People are starting to wonder just how deep these foreign ties go at the very top levels of the US government, and whether those connections could end up swaying American foreign policy.

The 'Gatekeeper' With a Netanyahu Connection

During the broadcast, Ana Kasparian did not hold back her frustration when discussing the political history of the current White House Chief of Staff. She pointed out a detail that many in the general public were completely unaware of: before her rise to the top of Trump's administration, Susie Wiles was heavily involved in Benjamin Netanyahu's 2020 reelection bid in Israel.

Kasparian emphasised the gravity of the situation, stating 'that the president's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, was literally one of the important figures in Benjamin Netanyahu's reelection campaign and helped him get reelected.' For Kasparian, this is not a mere footnote in Wiles's extensive political résumé, but rather 'a huge freaking problem.'

The progressive host stressed the critical nature of the chief of staff role, noting that Wiles serves as the ultimate filter for the president. 'She's the one who's the gatekeeper,' Kasparian warned. 'She's the one who gets to decide what kind of information the President of the United States has access to, what types of conversations he's allowed to have.'

When Trump Advisors Flew to Jerusalem for Netanyahu

The history between Trump's top advisers and Netanyahu's political operation is documented in previous reporting but rarely discussed in mainstream political coverage. In the spring of 2020, Netanyahu was facing severe political headwinds, confronting an indictment on corruption charges and teetering in the polls, with the very real possibility of being ousted from power.

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According to reporting from The Washington Post, several of Trump's key advisors flew to Jerusalem to assist Netanyahu's struggling campaign. The group included Susie Wiles, Corey Lewandowski, who oversaw Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, and Tony Fabrizio, a veteran Trump pollster, all of whom arrived at the explicit request of Netanyahu's team.

They set up operations to revamp Netanyahu's campaign events into loud, theatrical, Trump-style rallies. The effort was short-lived, as Netanyahu's Likud party could not afford to retain the American consultants. Even so, the involvement of figures who now occupy the highest ranks of the Trump administration raises questions about the overlap between domestic and foreign political interests.

🇺🇸🇮🇱 Ana Kasparian reveals that Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, was literally Benjamin Netanyahu’s campaign manager.



This is a HUGE problem. pic.twitter.com/WK9XtqwI0W — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) April 22, 2026

Foreign Influence at the Heart of US Policy?

Kasparian does not just focus her criticism on Wiles. Her comments touch on a broader concern about how outside influence might be shaping the wider federal government. She articulated a view that close ties of this kind could affect the integrity of American policymaking.

'It is a huge problem when Israelis and their assets have infiltrated every nook and cranny of the US federal government and carry out policies that are favorable to the Israelis and detrimental to the American people,' Kasparian stated.

Her remarks align with arguments from some administration critics who say that support for particular foreign allies may grow out of long-standing political relationships rather than a narrow reading of US national interest. Political watchdogs and commentators continue to examine the network of personal and professional links surrounding key officials, and the wider debate over transparency and influence in Washington remains ongoing.