Donald Trump's hands were visibly coated in thick make-up as he arrived in Beijing on Wednesday, with concealer appearing to cover deep purple bruising during a state visit to China intended to project American strength. The 79-year-old president, whose hand bruising has prompted long-running questions about his health, was repeatedly photographed extending the made-up hand as he greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping and toured key sites in the capital.

For weeks, close-up images from Washington have shown bulging veins and discolouration across Trump's knuckles, fuelling renewed scrutiny. The White House has previously said the marks are the result of his frequent handshakes, dismissing speculation about any underlying condition even as the bruising has become more noticeable.

Bruising Draws Fresh Scrutiny

The latest attention focused on Trump's hands began almost as soon as Air Force One landed at Beijing Capital International Airport. Commentator Aaron Rupar posted a close-up image of Trump's right hand on X, describing it as 'pretty gnarly' as the president stepped onto the tarmac. The photo appeared to show pronounced veins and dark bruising beneath what looked like a heavy cosmetic layer.

Trump's hand was looking pretty gnarly after he landed in China



(Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty) pic.twitter.com/89SyQjgzDW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2026

Similar images had already circulated earlier in the week from the Oval Office, where both of Trump's hands appeared to be heavily covered in foundation during a maternal healthcare event and a ceremony for the Indiana Hoosiers, who won the NCAA football championship. The bruising on his right hand was especially visible, though faint discolouration could also be seen on his left hand.

Trump had presented the Beijing trip as a display of American military and diplomatic power. On departure on Tuesday, he told reporters: 'We're the two superpowers,' adding that the United States was 'the strongest nation on Earth in terms of military' and that 'China's considered second.' Within a day, the focus had shifted from geopolitics to the close examination of his hands.

BATTLE OF HANDSHAKE 🤝🏻



President Donald Trump tried his classic hand-pull move on Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday, and the moment is already blowing up online.



Who won this round? 👀 pic.twitter.com/g7Z7ecylFa — TWT UNLEASHED (@TWT_UNLEASHED) May 14, 2026

Outside the Great Hall of the People, Trump again used his trademark handshake style, gripping Xi's hand and lifting his elbow in a familiar show of dominance. Photographs from the moment showed purple discolouration appearing beneath the concealer on his right hand as he shook Xi's hand.

The political backdrop was far less polished. Xi warned during the opening exchanges that the Taiwan issue could lead the two countries into 'conflict' if mishandled. According to the report cited, the bilateral session lasted just over two hours. When the pair later appeared together near the Temple of Heaven, Trump seemed muted and responded tersely when asked about the talks, saying: 'It's great — a great place. Incredible. China is beautiful.'

White House Sticks To Script

The White House has avoided answering detailed questions about Donald Trump's hands directly, instead offering a broad defence of the president's energy and stamina. When asked by the Daily Beast about the bruising seen after earlier Oval Office events, spokesperson Davis Ingle issued a familiar line, describing Trump as 'the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history.'

Read more Donald Trump's 'Missing Chunk of Skin': Graphic Hand Photo Sparks Fresh Health Alarms Donald Trump's 'Missing Chunk of Skin': Graphic Hand Photo Sparks Fresh Health Alarms

'The President is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history,' Ingle said. 'President Trump's commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.'

Officials have repeatedly attributed the marks to the sheer number of handshakes, presenting them as an inevitable side effect of a president who is in constant contact with the public. No medical explanation has been offered in the material cited, and there is no public confirmation of any specific chronic condition affecting Trump's hands. In the absence of clearer evidence, more elaborate theories remain unverified and should be treated cautiously.

After the Beijing photographs emerged, the administration was asked again for comment. It did not provide any new medical detail, but a separate White House official shifted the focus to the substance of the trip, saying Trump's talks with Xi had been productive.

'President Trump had a good meeting with President Xi of China. The two sides discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation between our two countries, including expanding market access for American businesses into China and increasing Chinese investment into our industries,' the official told the Daily Beast.

The contrast between that upbeat message and the images of Trump's hands was hard to miss. On a visit intended to project strength, the White House is once again fielding questions it would rather avoid, as close-up photographs continue to raise fresh concern about the president's bruising and the make-up used to conceal it.

Until the administration or Trump's doctors provide more precise medical information, the issue remains unresolved. What is visible in the photographs is clear enough, but the explanation is still limited to broad political talking points.