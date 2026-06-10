Police searching Michael Jackson's Neverland ranch in California in 2003 found a briefcase of pornography, stacks of explicit adult magazines and a painting depicting the singer as Jesus, according to evidence revisited in a new Netflix documentary released nearly two decades after his acquittal on child molestation charges.

The news came after renewed attention on the late star following the release of Michael, the big‑budget biopic starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson.

Netflix's three-part series Michael Jackson: The Verdict steps back into far murkier territory, retracing the 2005 criminal trial in which Jackson was accused of molesting 13‑year‑old Gavin Arvizo and supplying him with alcohol.

Jackson denied every allegation and was cleared on all counts, including conspiracy, administering an intoxicating agent and attempting to commit lewd acts on a minor.

The documentary leans heavily on material gathered during the sweeping raid on Neverland, Jackson's sprawling ranch and private fantasyland outside Santa Maria.

It was there that detectives, working under intense global scrutiny, catalogued the private possessions of one of the world's most famous entertainers and tried to match them against the testimony of a teenage accuser.

Neverland Painting Of Michael Jackson As Jesus Among Seized Items

Prosecutors described Michael Jackson Neverland search as a hunt for anything that could corroborate Arvizo's account. Among the more striking discoveries, according to accounts repeated in the Netflix series, was a large artwork modelled on Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, in which Jackson appears in the place of Jesus at the centre of the table.

In a case already steeped in symbolism and public fascination, the image of Jackson cast as a messianic figure has taken on fresh life online, where it is now being shared as shorthand for what critics regard as the pop star's distorted self‑image.

The painting is not new evidence, but its reappearance has reignited arguments about how Jackson saw himself and the power he wielded over young fans invited into his orbit.

Investigative journalist Diane Dimond, who first broke stories on the allegations against Jackson, is among those revisiting the police inventory. Speaking about the raid, she listed some of what officers said they removed from the master bathroom and other private spaces.

'From the master bathroom, three books of nudes in a plastic bag, a couple's magazine, a book of nude photos of men, and from the den and a second‑floor closet, a book of nudes called Naked as a Jaybird and several porno magazines in a black briefcase,' she said.

The 'briefcase of porn' became a recurring detail. Prosecutors claimed it matched a description given by Arvizo, who told them Jackson kept pornography there. According to former prosecutor Ron Zonen, that alignment between testimony and physical evidence was central to their case.

'When you're investigating an allegation of child sexual abuse, you rarely have witnesses to it,' Zonen said. 'We're looking for anything we can find that tells us that this child is giving us accurate information. We want to see if there was the briefcase that Gavin said existed that had all of the pornography in it. Yes, we found the briefcase, yes, it was the same colour, yes, it had the pornography in it.'

No Child Pornography Found At Neverland: Police

Despite the lurid headlines now circulating around the Neverland painting and the 'disturbing' haul of material, police in the original investigation confirmed that no child pornography was found on the ranch.

According to CBS News reports cited in the series, the seized material was legal adult content, ranging in style and stretching back to the early 1990s, including items from 1993.

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That distinction remains crucial to Jackson's defenders. They argue that the repetition of the inventory, shorn of its legal context and verdict, risks smearing a man whom a jury unanimously acquitted in 2005.

Thomas Mesereau, Jackson's lead defence lawyer at the time, refused to take part in the Netflix programme and has criticised the decision to relitigate the case on camera.

In an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, he said the documentary was unnecessary and unfair.

'Why do we need a documentary in the middle of this that goes back 21 years in a case where he was completely exonerated?' he asked. 'So why are we going through a documentary on this? What's the point? I don't think we need a documentary on this, I think there's been enough.'

He added that the jury's not‑guilty verdict 'couldn't have sent a stronger message.'

Supporters of the new series counter that the Neverland painting of Michael Jackson as Jesus, the pornography and other personal effects are part of a broader picture that the public has never fully reckoned with, especially as Hollywood burnishes his legacy with a glossy biopic. Critics of the documentary, meanwhile, say it risks inflaming old suspicions without offering any new evidence.

Nothing presented in the programme alters the legal reality that Jackson died in June 2009, an innocent man in the eyes of the court, and Netflix has not claimed that the material amounts to fresh proof of wrongdoing.