For nearly a year, 'Oppenheimer' stood as the benchmark for biographical films at the global box office. That record has now fallen.

'Michael,' the highly anticipated biopic about Michael Jackson, has officially become the highest-grossing biopic of all time after earning $977 million (£739 million) worldwide, surpassing Oppenheimer's final global total of roughly $975.8 million (£738 million).

The milestone marks a major commercial victory for the film, particularly given the intense scrutiny that surrounded the project before its release. While audiences have turned out in large numbers, the film's box-office dominance has unfolded alongside persistent criticism over how it portrays one of pop culture's most controversial figures.

'Michael' Edges Past 'Oppenheimer' With Record Box Office

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, 'Michael' overtook Oppenheimer after crossing the $977 million (£739 million) mark at the worldwide box office, securing its place as the highest-grossing biopic ever released.

'Oppenheimer,' directed by Christopher Nolan, earned approximately $975.8 million (£738 million) globally during its theatrical run in 2023. It centred on physicist J Robert Oppenheimer and the creation of the atomic bomb.

That record-breaking performance helped establish 'Oppenheimer' as a rare biographical drama capable of delivering blockbuster-level earnings. 'Michael' has now edged past that benchmark, driven largely by strong international turnout and sustained interest from longtime Jackson fans.

The performance is particularly notable given the polarised discourse surrounding the film. Commercial success did not come from universal critical support but from sustained audience demand and global curiosity about Jackson's life and legacy.

Critics Accuse Biopic of 'Whitewash' Over Jackson Allegations

Despite its financial success, 'Michael' has drawn criticism from reviewers and online commentators who argue the film softens or omits some of the most controversial aspects of Jackson's life.

Critics, including The Telegraph's Robbie Collin, have argued the film is neither balanced nor deeply investigative. The central criticism is that the film heavily emphasises Jackson's artistry, personal struggles, and achievements while giving significantly less weight to allegations and scandals that shaped public perception of him in later years.

Collin called the film a 'whitewash,' arguing that its failure to address the allegations against Michael Jackson was a major flaw.

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'It is simply not credible for a film to claim to be about Michael Jackson without addressing, even obliquely, the accusations, controversies and sadness that dogged his later life,' Collin said. 'You don't have to dramatise these things; you should, at least, acknowledge or foreshadow them.'

This has fuelled accusations that the project functions more as image rehabilitation than biography.

Online discussions have echoed that sentiment, with some viewers saying the film avoids difficult questions in favour of preserving Jackson's legacy. Critics argue that by focusing so heavily on emotional and musical highs, the film leaves limited room for sustained examination of the darker chapters of the King of Pop's life.

Estate-Backed Film Stars Jackson's Nephew in Lead Role

'Michael' stars Jaafar Jackson, Jackson's nephew, in the lead role. The casting generated significant attention due to Jaafar's close physical resemblance to his late uncle.

The film is financially backed by Jackson's estate, a detail that has remained central to conversations about editorial independence and narrative framing. That backing gave the production access to valuable archival material, music rights, and creative resources.

One of the film's defining features is its use of Jackson's original vocals during musical sequences, which dominate much of the runtime. Those performances recreate iconic moments from his career and form the emotional core of the film.