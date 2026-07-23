Graphic evidence presented during the preliminary hearing in the murder case against singer D4vd left the family of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez visibly devastated, with prosecutors warning relatives before disturbing crime scene photographs were shown in court.

The hearing, held this week in Los Angeles, marked the first time many members of Celeste's family had seen images connected to the investigation.

Read more D4vd Appears 'Bored' While Prosecutors Show Gruesome Photos of 14-Year-Old Celeste's Dismembered Remains D4vd Appears 'Bored' While Prosecutors Show Gruesome Photos of 14-Year-Old Celeste's Dismembered Remains

According to reports from the courtroom, prosecutors cautioned the family about the graphic nature of the evidence, while their attorney later said no parent should ever have to witness such scenes.

David Anthony Burke, the 21-year-old musician known professionally as D4vd, has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and mutilation of human remains.

The preliminary hearing will determine whether there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

Family Faced Disturbing Evidence in Court

As prosecutors presented photographs from the crime scene, Celeste's mother reportedly broke down in tears.

According to the family's attorney, prosecutors warned relatives in advance that the images would be deeply distressing and suggested they look away if they did not wish to see them.

The attorney later described the evidence as 'gruesome' and said the emotional toll on Celeste's parents was immense.

'Once you see an image, you can't unsee it,' he told reporters after the hearing, adding that the day had been 'absolutely crushing' for the family.

Reports from inside the courtroom said Celeste's mother lowered her head and cried as the photographs were shown, while her father remained seated nearby throughout the proceedings.

What Prosecutors Allege

Prosecutors allege Burke began a relationship with Celeste when she was 13 and later killed her after she threatened to expose the relationship, fearing it would damage his rapidly growing music career.

According to court testimony, investigators believe Celeste was fatally stabbed before her body was dismembered. Authorities allege Burke purchased items including chainsaws, body bags and other equipment that prosecutors say were used to conceal the crime.

Investigators also testified about blood evidence recovered from Burke's home and Tesla, where Celeste's remains were ultimately discovered.

Burke has denied the allegations and entered a plea of not guilty.

A Case That Has Shocked the Public

The case has attracted international attention due to both Burke's prominence as a musician and the disturbing allegations outlined by prosecutors.

Celeste's body was discovered in September 2025 inside the front trunk of Burke's abandoned Tesla after authorities launched a search for the missing teenager. Prosecutors have since alleged the killing followed months of abuse and an extensive effort to destroy evidence.

Throughout the preliminary hearing, Burke reportedly showed little visible emotion while prosecutors presented forensic evidence and testimony from investigators.

What Happens Next?

The preliminary hearing is expected to continue as prosecutors present additional witnesses, forensic experts and investigators in an effort to convince the judge there is enough evidence for the case to move to trial.

If the judge finds sufficient evidence, Burke will stand trial on the charges against him. He remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

For Celeste's family, however, this week's proceedings represented another painful chapter in a case that has already caused unimaginable loss. Their attorney said the courtroom presentation of graphic evidence served as a stark reminder of the trauma they continue to endure as the criminal case moves forward.