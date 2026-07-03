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A viral X post has reignited one of pop music's strangest arguments: whether Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, ever released a truly bad song.

The debate began after X user Cornski asked early on Friday, 3 July, whether Jackson had ever put out music that could honestly be called terrible.

The post quickly spread across the platform, drawing more than 2.1 million views, 30,000 likes and hundreds of replies from fans, critics and casual listeners weighing in on the weakest moment in Jackson's catalogue.

has michael jackson ever dropped some

absolute dog shit https://t.co/UQ09bEtYZn — Corn ✧⍣ (@cornski) July 3, 2026

Fans Point to One Famous Thriller Track

The song most frequently named was 'The Girl Is Mine,' Jackson's 1982 duet with Paul McCartney from 'Thriller.'

'The Girl is Mine' is one of the biggest skips on a universally regarded classic album — Callum (@C14OConnor) July 3, 2026

For many listeners, the track remains the easiest skip on an album otherwise regarded as one of the greatest pop records ever made.

One X user, @C14OConnor, wrote: ''The Girl is Mine' is one of the biggest skips on a universally regarded classic album.'

That view is not new. The single has long divided critics, despite its commercial success and the star power behind it.

Rolling Stone once dismissed the song as a 'wimpoid MOR ballad,' while other critics described it as overly soft, sentimental or lightweight compared with the explosive tracks around it, including Beat It and Billie Jean.

A Duet That Still Divides Listeners

The Girl Is Mine was never a failure in the traditional sense.

It paired two of the biggest names in music, performed well on the charts and introduced the Thriller era before the album became a global phenomenon.

But that is also why it draws criticism. On an album packed with sharp hooks, funk grooves and pop landmarks, its playful back-and-forth between Jackson and McCartney can feel tame by comparison.

Some listeners see it as charming. Others hear it as the moment when Thriller briefly loses momentum.

That tension made it the obvious target when fans were asked to name Jackson's worst song.

Not Everyone Agreed

Still, many fans rejected the idea that Jackson's catalogue contains anything truly awful.

Michael Jackson so good he only has two bad songs lol pic.twitter.com/sjMXamwFVU — 💰 (@fivestartwin) July 3, 2026

Some argued that even his weaker songs would be career highlights for other artists. Others treated the question as a joke. X user @fivestartwin quipped: 'Michael Jackson so good he only has two bad songs lol,' sharing images of the tracks 'Bad' and '2 Bad.'

The joke captured the tone of much of the debate. For some fans, Jackson's discography is so strong that calling any song 'bad' feels almost impossible.

Later Releases Also Came Under Fire

While The Girl Is Mine dominated the discussion, it was not the only song mentioned. Some users pointed to material from 'Blood on the Dance Floor,' Jackson's 1997 remix album, while others named 'The Girl Is Mine 2008,' a later reworking that never enjoyed the same nostalgic defence as the original.

These picks reflect a broader divide among fans. Jackson's peak-era albums remain heavily protected, while his later releases are more likely to be scrutinised.

Jackson's Music Still Dominates

The debate comes as Jackson's music continues to perform strongly nearly 17 years after his death.

Following the release of the 'Michael' biopic in April 2026, his songs dominated Billboard's May 2026 Top Movie Songs chart.

'Billie Jean' led the list with 84.2 million US streams and 8,000 downloads for the month, while 'Beat It' and 'Human Nature' followed at No. 2 and No. 3.

The numbers show why the question still provokes such heated responses. Jackson's catalogue remains so influential that even his supposed worst song can spark millions of views, thousands of arguments and a fresh reminder of his grip on pop history.