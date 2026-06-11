A viral social media campaign portraying Karmelo Anthony as a former child rescuer has spread rapidly online following his murder conviction, but key elements of the claim remain unverified despite extensive efforts to locate supporting evidence.

The rumour emerged shortly after a Collin County jury sentenced the 19-year-old to 35 years in prison on Tuesday, 9 June, for the fatal stabbing of high school athlete Austin Metcalf during a 2025 track meet in Frisco, Texas.

Supporters of Anthony have since circulated what appears to be a newspaper clipping claiming he saved a 6-year-old boy from drowning in 2021.

However, searches of publicly accessible newspaper archives, local news databases and online reporting have not produced an independently verifiable version of the article, raising questions about its authenticity and origins.

The Viral Newspaper Clipping

At the centre of the claim is an image widely shared across Facebook and X that appears to show a photograph of then 14-year-old Anthony posing alongside a newspaper article carrying the headline 'Bystander Saves Child From Drowning'.

The image has been reposted thousands of times by supporters seeking to highlight what they describe as Anthony's previously overlooked acts of heroism.

Despite its widespread circulation, the clipping itself provides few details that can be independently verified.

The publication name is not clearly visible in widely shared versions of the image, while no accompanying date, byline, or archive reference has been identified through public searches.

Without access to the original newspaper, it remains impossible to confirm whether the article was published by a legitimate news outlet, altered after publication, or originated from another source entirely.

How the Rescue Claim Emerged?

The alleged newspaper clippings gained momentum after Facebook user Raeion Carter-Brothers shared the image alongside a message defending Anthony following his conviction.

'So sorry I couldn't save you from these people like you saved my son. #ForeverMyHeroKarmelo' she wrote.

She added, 'I been quiet to long cause i ain't like how all these people was judging him and DONT EVEN KNOW HIM.'

The post quickly spread beyond Facebook and was subsequently amplified by several accounts on X, including Red Media (@RedMedia_us), where it reached a significantly larger audience.

The post has since reached 2.5 million views.

As debate surrounding Anthony's conviction intensified, the rescue story became a focal point for supporters arguing that the teenager's life should not be defined solely by the criminal case.

Additional Image Strengthens the Claim

Carter-Brothers later shared a second photograph showing a child in a hospital bed connected to medical equipment.

In the accompanying caption, she appeared to directly reference the alleged rescue.

'I'll NEVER forget you coming out of that water with my son,' she wrote. 'ThanksForSavingMySon.'

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Supporters have cited the photograph and accompanying testimony as evidence that the rescue occurred.

However, neither image independently establishes when the events took place or confirms Anthony's involvement.

Can the Claim Be Verified?

At present, no independently verifiable evidence has emerged confirming the alleged drowning rescue.

Searches of publicly accessible newspaper archives and local news databases have not located a matching article corresponding to the clipping circulating online.

Likewise, no publicly available official records relating to the alleged incident have surfaced.

That absence of evidence does not prove the rescue never happened. If the event occurred, it is possible that coverage appeared only in a small local print publication that was never digitised or preserved online.

However, without access to the original publication, official documentation, or corroborating witnesses beyond social media posts, the claim remains unverified.