Zendaya has described how Tom Holland has been quietly learning to cook vegetarian meals for her at home, as the Spider-Man co-stars continue to swerve growing speculation in Hollywood and online that they secretly married last month.

The rumours of a clandestine wedding have been swirling for weeks, fuelled by gossip columns and fan accounts rather than any statement from the pair themselves. The two actors, who first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming and later confirmed a long-rumoured romance, have become one of the industry's most-watched couples.

That attention has only intensified as both their careers have taken off, turning even minor details of their private life into fodder for online detective work.

Zendaya, Tom Holland And A Cookbook Romance

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Speaking in a new interview, Zendaya, 29, chose not to address the marriage rumours directly. Instead, she talked about the reality of their relationship in much smaller, more domestic terms, and arguably more revealing ones.

She explained that Holland has been 'upping his game' in the kitchen and has started cooking vegetarian dishes tailored specifically for her. The motivation, she suggested, is straightforward and disarmingly old-fashioned; he wants to do something thoughtful for his girlfriend.

Describing the new ritual, Zendaya said Holland has been using recipes from a cookbook written by his brother, who is a chef. 'It's really cute,' she said. 'His brother is a chef and he came out with a cookbook recently and it's really sweet because Tom will whip it out and be like, 'Okay I am going to find all the vegetarian things and I'm going try different recipes from my brother for you to try.'

She did not pretend the gesture was anything other than what it seemed. 'It's actually really sweet,' she added, underlining that what matters to her is the effort, not the grandness of it.

Zendaya admitting tom is better cook than herself 😭 pic.twitter.com/hbTtg4Rz76 — Zendaya Fan Account🇵🇸 (@zendayacomz) April 2, 2026

Asked who is the better cook in the relationship, Zendaya showed a flash of the dry competitiveness fans know from her interviews, before conceding the point. Laughing, she admitted that Holland has the edge. 'I mean now he will know that I [am] admitting this, but he's probably the better cook.'

She was not willing to give up all the ground, however. Zendaya proudly pointed to her signature dish. 'I try my best. My spicy vodka pasta is very good, I've got a few things that I can do and I'll stick with that, but I think he might be better at it than me.'

For fans hoping for a detailed breakdown of wedding plans, this sort of anecdote may feel almost frustratingly modest. Yet it is precisely this focus on the small, controllable parts of her life that helps explain why Zendaya is so resistant to feeding the rumour mill.

Zendaya Keeping Zendaya, Tom Holland Rumours at Arm's Length

Zendaya and Tom Holland have not confirmed any reports that they tied the knot last month. There has been no wedding announcement, no representative's statement, no social media post, nothing beyond anonymous 'sources' and conjecture. At this stage, nothing is confirmed, and all such claims should be treated with considerable caution.

Zendaya, however, has given a clear indication of why she is not rushing to share more. Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she spoke candidly about drawing lines around her private life.

'It is important to pour into yourself as well and hold things sacred to yourself and your loved ones and have those moments too and create that little healthy boundary there,' she said. In other words, there are aspects of her relationship with Holland that she views as non-negotiably off-limits, even as their careers invite relentless scrutiny.

She extended the point beyond romance, framing it as a survival strategy in an industry that can quickly empty people out. 'Because at the end of the day you have to fill your cup too,' she continued. 'So I just try and find that balance and there really is no blueprints or roadmap, we don't know what we're doing and I definitely don't know what I am doing.'

She did, at least, offer one clear label for Holland, one that says more than any ring shot would. Zendaya referred to him as her 'best friend in the whole world,' a description that carries its own quiet weight, even as she declines to confirm whether any legal paperwork exists.