A striking diamond ring on actress Zoë Kravitz's finger has sparked engagement rumours to pop star Harry Styles following a romantic sighting in London this week. The speculation intensified as sources close to the singer claimed the pair are officially engaged, describing Styles as 'completely smitten' with the Hollywood star.

The news follows a rare public display of affection in the capital, where the duo was spotted sharing a kiss. A massive rock was spotted on Kravitz's left hand that onlookers described as 'impossible to miss'.

Read more Are Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Engaged? Truth Behind Insider 'Soulmate' Claims Fuels Viral Engagement Speculation Are Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Engaged? Truth Behind Insider 'Soulmate' Claims Fuels Viral Engagement Speculation

Ring Sparks Engagement Buzz

The speculation reached a fever pitch on Tuesday when Kravitz was photographed in London wearing what onlookers described as an 'enormous' diamond rock. Kravitz, 37, was seen entering a car after a coffee date with Styles, sporting a beige trench coat and a baseball cap from the singer's own merchandise line.

According to a report by The Sun, an eyewitness noted that the pair looked 'so in love' as Styles, 32, acted the perfect gentleman, waving her off after a brief but affectionate goodbye. The ring, which has been estimated by experts to be worth roughly £58,000, was impossible to miss.

Harry Styles 'Completely Smitten' with Zoë Kravitz

While the couple has remained tight-lipped regarding their private life, an insider told Page Six that the engagement is the real deal. 'He is completely smitten,' the source revealed, adding that Styles 'would jump off a cliff for her.' The source also said that Kravitz is 'is on cloud nine' adding that 'No one in their circle is surprised.'

In January, the outlet also reported that Kravitz seemed deeply in love. The source said that her relationship with Styles 'feels different' from her romances with ex-husband Karl Glusman and ex-fiancé Channing Tatum. The actress had also been reportedly telling her inner circle that the pop superstar is 'her soulmate.'

There were also reports that the couple spent New Year's together in the Bahamas, a trip that many observers believe served as the backdrop for the secret proposal.

Dating Timeline

The romance between Styles and Kravitz first made headlines in August 2025. The pair were initially spotted walking arm-in-arm through the streets of Rome, sparking immediate global interest. That same month, they were spotted making out in London, as reported by L'Officiel.

Since that summer debut, their relationship has moved at a rapid pace, described by those in their inner circle as going 'from 0 to 60' in a matter of weeks. 'It's so hard to date as a celebrity ... Harry wouldn't have gone public with Zoë if it wasn't anything,' said the source.

By September 2025, the couple was regularly seen in Brooklyn and Manhattan, where Styles reportedly met Kravitz's father, rock legend Lenny Kravitz. The bond appeared to deepen further over the winter holidays.

Despite their high-profile status, the couple has attempted to keep their domestic life relatively low-key. Interestingly, during their recent London visit, the pair reportedly maintained separate residences, with Styles staying at his North London home while Kravitz occupied a luxury hotel. However, this has done little to dampen rumours of a permanent union.