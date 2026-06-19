Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were left 'disturbed' in California after seeing photographs of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie warmly greeting Prince William at a family wedding in Gloucestershire earlier this month, according to a report claiming the Sussexes have now issued a blunt five‑word warning over where the princesses' loyalties lie.

For context, the furore began when Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, made a striking return to the royal spotlight at the wedding of their cousin Peter Phillips to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling. The event, attended by senior royals, marked the sisters' most visible public family appearance in months, following reports they had been quietly asked not to join other leading Windsors at Royal Ascot this year.

What grabbed attention was not just their presence but the optics. William, long rumoured by commentators to favour a 'slimmed‑down' monarchy that might one day edge out his cousins, was photographed kissing Beatrice on the cheek and embracing both sisters. For two women whose parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, remain engulfed in scandal, it looked very much like a public absolution.

Royal observers immediately read it as a signal that 'Andrew's daughters are back in the fold.' It was a sharp contrast to the language used about them only weeks earlier, when a royal author branded the York sisters 'a rot at the heart of the monarchy.' Against that background, a smiling reunion with the heir to the throne was always going to land with extra weight.

According to an unnamed insider quoted in the report, those pictures landed badly in Montecito. The source claims Harry and Meghan had spent 'hours' talking with Beatrice and Eugenie in recent months, offering advice on how to cope with what they allegedly saw as a looming 'threat of eviction' from royal life by William.

'Seeing them quite literally kiss up to William after all the hours they've spent counselling them on how to handle this threat of eviction he's been hanging over them was very disturbing for Harry and Meghan,' the insider says. 'How can they trust them if they're going to lay at William's feet the moment that they get the chance?'

None of this is confirmed by the Sussexes themselves, and there is no public evidence of any such ultimatum.

Harry, Meghan And The Princesses: A Once‑Close Royal Circle

To recall, the relationship between Harry and the York sisters has historically been far warmer than the current Windsor family climate might suggest. Harry grew up particularly close to Eugenie, and when he first began seeing Meghan in 2016, it was Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank who were among the first to go on a double date with the couple.

After Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020 and decamped to California, Eugenie underlined that bond by reportedly flying out to visit them in Montecito. In a family where many relationships now appear to run cold, that visit has often been cited as proof that, if anyone could bridge the Sussex–Windsor divide, it might be the Yorks.

Overlay that with Harry's public description of William as his 'arch nemesis' in his memoir Spare, where he accused his brother of physically assaulting him during an argument over Meghan, and the emotional charge becomes obvious. Watching the cousin who once sat firmly in his corner lean back towards Camp Wales cannot have been easy, whatever you think of the Sussexes' wider grievances.

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The insider suggests that in Harry and Meghan's view, Beatrice and Eugenie are being 'foolish and frankly quite weak' by displaying such obvious warmth towards William.

'They aren't suggesting they had to be rude, but they could have been a little less effusive,' the source adds, alleging that the couple see William as a 'two‑faced schemer' who is simply 'biding his time' before 'dropping the axe' on the York sisters as part of his long‑trailed push to streamline the Firm.

Again, there is no on‑record comment from Kensington Palace or from the York camp on any of these characterisations.

Beatrice, Eugenie And The High‑Stakes Game Of Staying Royal

It can be recalled that Beatrice and Eugenie are navigating a particularly fraught moment for the York family. Their parents were evicted from Royal Lodge in Windsor nine months ago and stripped of royal titles, following years of scrutiny over Prince Andrew's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, 66, now faces a 'significant' Thames Valley Police investigation into alleged misconduct in public office and potential sexual offences relating to events at Royal Ascot in 2002, allegations he 'strenuously' denies.

On top of that, an audit by the National Audit Office this year reported that King Charles covers housing costs for non‑working royals, meaning Beatrice and Eugenie live rent‑free in grace‑and‑favour palace apartments, despite both having high‑flying careers, wealthy husbands and homes elsewhere.

That revelation fuelled fresh calls from some members of the public for the sisters to be stripped of their titles, even though there is no evidence they themselves have done anything wrong.

It was also revealed in 2024 that Beatrice played a pivotal role in arranging Andrew's infamous 2019 Newsnight interview, where he cited a trip to Pizza Express in Woking with her as part of his defence against claims by his late accuser, Virginia Giuffre. The fallout from that ill‑judged broadcast has never really lifted.

Against that pile‑up of bad headlines, the decision to lean towards the future king rather than the self‑exiled Sussexes looks less like betrayal and more like survival instinct. As one insider quoted in the report puts it, Beatrice and Eugenie 'still have too much to lose' to follow Harry and Meghan 'into exile.'

The same source says the sisters 'don't see the situation in such black‑and‑white terms.' They value Harry and Meghan's support, we are told, but believe they have 'done nothing wrong and shouldn't have to pay for the mistakes of other family members.' They are said to be holding out hope that William will eventually 'come around' to that view.

For his part, William has spoken publicly about creating a monarchy his son Prince George 'will be proud of,' and royal commentators frequently place him at the forefront of efforts to streamline the institution and direct its assets towards social and ecological causes. That vision plays neatly into public pressure to curb what many see as excessive spending on palaces and pageantry, not least in a cost‑of‑living crisis.

'It's Us Or The Waleses'

The report suggests Harry and Meghan's response to the wedding photographs could now crystallise into a stark message to the York sisters: 'It's us or the Waleses!' It is a very 2024 royal drama line, blunt and almost cinematic, but if anything close to it has actually been said, nobody involved is putting their name to it.

What seems less in doubt is the direction Beatrice and Eugenie are facing. Sources say the sisters intend to keep their heads down, stick to their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's old motto of 'Never complain, never explain,' and quietly rebuild goodwill inside the institution rather than outside it.

'They have to keep showing up, keep doing the right thing and hope they aren't ultimately judged by the actions of their parents,' the insider says. Whether that strategy proves wise, or whether the Sussexes' dark warnings about William come closer to the mark, is one of those royal stories that will only make sense in hindsight, long after the photographs have stopped causing trouble.