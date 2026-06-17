George RR Martin fans were sent into a fresh spiral of hope and dread this week after London publisher The Folio Society teased a 'secret' linked to its £1,500 limited edition of 'A Game of Thrones,' prompting fevered speculation that long‑awaited news about 'The Winds of Winter' could finally be on the horizon.

Readers have been waiting more than a decade for 'The Winds of Winter,' the sixth instalment in Martin's 'A Song of Ice and Fire' saga, which inspired HBO's 'Game of Thrones.' The previous novel, 'A Dance with Dragons,' came out in 2011. Since then, every ambiguous blog entry, side project or licensing deal has been parsed for signs that the famously delayed book might be nearing completion. Most of those moments have led nowhere, so expectations are now as brittle as they are intense.

The latest round began on 11 June, when The Folio Society posted on Instagram about its forthcoming ultra‑deluxe edition of 'A Game of Thrones,' due for release on 14 July. The publisher showed off an ornate clamshell box and described it as a 'fitting home for George R R Martin's unforgettable tale of the Seven Kingdoms,' crafted by 'some of the finest artisans in bookmaking.' The edition is bound in so‑called dragon leather and aimed squarely at collectors with deep pockets.

It was the final lines of that post, however, that detonated across fandom. 'But one secret remains. Keep your eyes on the skies... another message is on its way,' the publisher wrote. Eight words, and the comments filled up with one phrase: 'The Winds of Winter.'

George R.R. Martin admitted the reason Winds of Winter isn't finished is that HBO keeps pulling him away from the one place he can actually write.



He can only write "in my own setting with my office around me" — and constant HBO travel obligations make that impossible.



Did… pic.twitter.com/vXgJ4ASMeC — Fandom Pulse (@fandompulse) May 17, 2026

Hype And Suspicion Swirl Around 'The Winds of Winter' Teaser

The cryptic wording was all many readers needed. 'WINDS OF WINTER ARE COMING THAT'S RIGHT,' one ecstatic fan declared beneath the post, summing up a mood that spread with alarming speed across Instagram and X.

On X, where Martin's name trends with grim regularity, reactions veered between euphoria and wary self‑mockery. 'I swear to god if this isn't about "Winds of Winter," I'm crashing tf out,' one user warned, apparently already bracing for disappointment. Another asked, half‑jokingly, 'Am I delusional enough to still have hope for "Winds of Winter"? Yes... Yes I am...'

Others pulled themselves back from the brink. 'Really trying to not go completely delusional over that last part,' one fan wrote, capturing a decade's worth of whiplash. Another offered a grim little shrug: 'Give me that 'fell for it again award' because I am getting increasingly convinced this year we will get "The Winds of Winter."'

That mixture of hope and self‑reproach has become familiar territory for Martin's readers. Every perceived hint, no matter how tangential, raises the same question: is this it, or are we doing this to ourselves again?

Why The Folio Society's 'Secret' Probably Isn't 'The Winds of Winter'

Alongside the giddy speculation, a more sceptical strand of fandom pushed back. Some users were quick to argue that the mysterious 'secret' was far more likely to be another premium publishing flourish than a world‑shaking announcement about 'The Winds of Winter.'

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'I feel bad for The Folio Society, because I think their post pretty clearly doesn't have anything to do with "The Winds of Winter,"' one commenter observed. On the available facts, that assessment looks hard to dispute.

Major news about the sixth "A Song of Ice and Fire" novel would almost certainly be delivered either by Martin himself or by his primary book publisher, Penguin Random House, rather than folded into a teaser for a niche, high‑end collector's edition managed by a separate imprint. Nothing in The Folio Society's messaging so far indicates coordination with Martin's main publisher, and the Instagram caption offers no explicit reference to new material.

It is not completely impossible that the limited edition might carry some form of 'Winds' tie‑in, such as a short excerpt or note from Martin about his progress. If that were the case, the Folio 'secret' could be adjacent to 'The Winds of Winter' rather than a full‑blown publication date. At this stage, though, nothing has been confirmed, and any link to the unfinished novel should be treated with a very healthy grain of salt.

What is confirmed is that the edition itself is targeted at the most committed and affluent end of the fandom. Priced at £1,500, the 30th‑anniversary release includes an exclusive introduction by fantasy author Joe Abercrombie, original artwork, dragon‑leather binding, a clamshell case and a limitation label blocked in real gold. Every copy will be signed by Martin.

Even fans who laughed off the theory that 'The Winds of Winter' announcement is lurking inside the clamshell box admitted that the inclusion of any unreleased pages from the sixth book would radically change how that £1,500 price tag feels. After waiting more than 15 years for the next chapter in Westeros, many have already convinced themselves that, for the right promise of progress, they would pay almost anything.

Though, there is only a handsome box, an enigmatic line about 'eyes on the skies' and a fandom once again trying to work out whether it is glimpsing genuine change or just another mirage on the long road to 'The Winds of Winter.'