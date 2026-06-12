George R.R. Martin fans still waiting for The Winds of Winter were left doing a double-take this week after The Folio Society confirmed that a new 30th‑anniversary collector's edition of A Game of Thrones will go on sale in the UK on 14 July 2026 for an eye-watering £1,500.

The ultra‑limited run of just 1,000 copies, each personally signed by Martin, will be released at 4pm UK time and is being pitched as the 'ultimate' version of the novel that launched A Song of Ice and Fire back in 1996.

The Winds of Winter, the long-delayed sixth instalment in Martin's saga, has still not been given a publication date. In that context, the lavish anniversary project lands in a tricky spot. On one hand, it marks a genuine milestone for a book that reshaped modern fantasy and spawned HBO's Game of Thrones. On the other hand, some readers online have already begun to grumble that the publisher hype and five‑figure print run feel like yet another distraction from the unfinished main series.

Folio's edition is, in fairness, not a casual add‑to‑basket item. The single‑volume tome runs to 872 pages and includes the complete text of A Game of Thrones along with all of illustrator Jonathan Burton's artwork, previously created for the standard Folio edition. There is also a fresh introduction from British fantasy author Joe Abercrombie, drafted in to frame the book's enduring influence three decades on.

Each copy will carry a limitation label, blocked in real gold and hand‑signed by Martin. For collectors used to hunting down scuffed first editions and long‑out‑of‑print hardbacks, that detail alone will make the £1,500 price look less like a typo and more like a calculated invitation to the high‑end market that already circles prestige imprints such as Folio.

A Game Of Thrones Luxury Edition Arrives As The Winds Of Winter Drags On

The Folio Society is marketing the 30th-anniversary edition of A Game of Thrones as a kind of fantasy artefact. The book is housed in a specially designed clamshell case lined with blocked suedelux and hiding a dedicated map compartment. The exterior is decorated with bespoke hand‑lettering by artist Stephen Raw, while the rolled map of Westeros, backed with linen, sits in its own concealed nook.

The volume itself is bound in what Folio describes as 'dragon‑skin' leather over chamfered boards, with gilding on all three edges of the pages. It is the kind of tactile, maximalist production that feels designed to live behind glass or on a display stand rather than to be dog‑eared on a commute.

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James Rose, an editor at The Folio Society, was predictably bullish about the scale of the project. 'This volume is so stunning it could have been taken directly from the Citadel library itself,' he said, pointing to the 'incredible dragonskin leather,' custom endpapers from the James Cropper paper mill and the fact that each book will be bound by Ludlow Bookbinders 'with care.' In his words, the signed and gold‑blocked edition is 'truly a limited edition worthy of the Iron Throne.'

There is a certain theatre to the timing as well. Orders for the 1,000 copies will open simultaneously in the UK, US and other territories on 14 July 2026, at 4pm UK time, 11am Eastern and 8am Pacific. The book will only be available directly from The Folio Society, not via general retailers, which all but guarantees a scramble among collectors and resellers. Nothing in the announcement suggests a reprint, so once the 1,000 are gone, they are gone.

George R.R. Martin was asked about 'The Winds of Winter' 📖



• He has ~1,100 pages finished



• Will never give up writing it — 'I would hate that. It would feel like a total failure to me. I want to finish'



• There are no plans for a writer to take over if he dies — it would… pic.twitter.com/DvMnk63KCZ — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 15, 2026

Fans Weigh Costly Tribute Against Ongoing Wait For The Winds Of Winter

The subtext, inevitably, is The Winds of Winter. Every fresh announcement tied to Westeros is now measured, however unfairly, against the unfinished sixth novel. For some long‑time readers, the idea of shelling out £1,500 for a deluxe version of a book they may already own in several formats is a bit of salt in an old wound.

Others will argue that the two things can be separated. This is, after all, largely a Folio Society undertaking, with the publisher leaning on British craftspeople for the leatherwork, paper and binding. Martin's direct role, based on the details released so far, appears limited mainly to providing his signature and granting access to the text and artwork. There is no indication that the anniversary project has further delayed The Winds of Winter, though nothing has been confirmed about that book's status, and any assumptions should be taken with a grain of salt.

What is clear is that this edition of A Game of Thrones is aimed squarely at the upper end of the fandom: readers with the disposable income, shelf space and inclination to treat fantasy fiction as fine art. For everyone else, it is likely to remain an object to be admired from afar, scrolling past high‑resolution photographs of its dragon‑skin spine while they wait, somewhat more impatiently, for winter to finally arrive in print.