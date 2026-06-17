Rapper Mystikal has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2022 rape of a woman at his Louisiana home, just moments after telling a court: 'If I did that to you, I deserve the max sentence.'

The 55-year-old, whose real name is Michael Tyler, received the sentence following emotional testimony from the victim, who described an alleged violent assault at his residence in Prairieville, including claims that she was punched, choked, had her braids pulled out and raped, according to court reports.

He is a multiple Grammy-nominated artist. He received his sentence after proceedings in which the court heard detailed testimony from the victim describing the alleged attack.

Before sentencing, the woman told the court about the impact of the incident, describing a violent assault in which she said the rapper allegedly punched her, choked her, pulled out her braids and raped her at his home in Prairieville, Louisiana, according to WBRZ.

Her statement formed a central part of the sentencing hearing, with the court hearing emotional evidence regarding the alleged circumstances of the assault and its lasting effect on her.

After the victim addressed the court, Tyler was given the opportunity to respond before sentencing was delivered. In a brief statement, he addressed the judge directly.

'If I did that to you, I deserve the max sentence,' Tyler said.

Read more Grammy-Nominated Rapper Mystikal Sentenced To 20 Years in Prison After Louisiana Rape Conviction Grammy-Nominated Rapper Mystikal Sentenced To 20 Years in Prison After Louisiana Rape Conviction

Tyler was arrested in July 2022 after a woman accused him of rape, according to the Ascension Parish District Attorney's Office. The allegations led to multiple charges, including rape, battery, drug possession and false imprisonment. He had remained in custody without bond following his arrest.

Prior to sentencing, Mystikal attempted to withdraw his guilty plea, arguing that he had not fully understood the consequences of his decision at the time it was entered. He also claimed he was under significant emotional distress and pressure when the plea was made. However, the court rejected his request and ruled that the plea would stand.

Fall From Fame and Legal History

The sentence marks a significant fall from prominence for Mystikal, who rose to fame in the 1990s as one of the most recognisable voices in Southern rap.

He achieved mainstream success with tracks such as Shake Ya A*** which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Solo Performance. His 2000 album Let's Get Ready also proved commercially successful, reaching the top of the US album charts.

However, his career has long been overshadowed by repeated legal issues. These include earlier arrests involving drug and firearms possession, as well as a major sexual battery case in 2003 involving his hairstylist.

In that case, he initially agreed to a plea deal, but the situation escalated after video evidence of the assault was presented in court. The judge reviewed the footage and took his prior criminal record into account before ordering him to serve a six-year prison sentence immediately.

Following his release, Mystikal struggled to rebuild his career, with further allegations and charges continuing to affect his public and professional life.

Despite periods of musical success, including his Grammy nominations in 2003 for Tarantula and the single Bouncin' Back (Bumpin' Me Against The Wall), his output gradually declined as legal problems mounted.

Tarantula became one of his final major releases, with limited new music emerging in the years that followed. His career trajectory was increasingly defined by court proceedings rather than recording success.

In recent years, Mystikal has remained largely absent from the music industry, as ongoing legal challenges and past convictions have continued to overshadow his earlier achievements.