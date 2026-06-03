George RR Martin is facing renewed calls from fans and commentators to abandon The Winds Of Winter altogether, as impatience over the long‑delayed novel boils over in the wake of HBO's acclaimed A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms series in the UK and beyond. Nearly 15 years after A Dance With Dragons came out in 2011, the sixth main instalment in A Song Of Ice And Fire remains unfinished, with no confirmed publication date.

Read more The Winds of Winter Update: George RR Martin Reaffirms Nobody Else Will Finish His Books If He Passes Away The Winds of Winter Update: George RR Martin Reaffirms Nobody Else Will Finish His Books If He Passes Away

Readers have been stuck on the same cliffhangers since that 2011 release, when Martin's fifth volume landed just as Game Of Thrones debuted on television. At the time, many assumed the books would keep pace with the show or even overtake it. Instead, the HBO series not only caught up but sprinted past the existing novels, finishing its controversial eighth season in 2019 while The Winds Of Winter remained in limbo. The promise was always that the author's ending would be the definitive one. Fifteen years on, that reassurance is starting to feel like wishful thinking.

One long‑time follower of Martin's work, writing recently about their original 2011 review of A Dance With Dragons, admitted they once thought there would be 'too many years' between books. That vague anxiety has hardened into something else. The wait, they now note, has grown to fill a third of their life. Ageing alongside half‑finished plotlines has become part of the fandom's strange, shared biography.

Back then, they pinned their hopes on television. 'My hope, at this point, is that HBO saves the series. I hate to say it, but they may be our last best hope,' the reviewer wrote in 2011, at a time when Game Of Thrones still looked like a miracle of adaptation rather than a cautionary tale. The show did not, in the end, 'save' the story in the way many readers meant. It concluded in what even loyalists describe as a rushed, sour tangle, and left Martin with the unenviable task of untangling that legacy while trying to land his own, separate ending on the page.

George R.R. Martin, in an April 2025 interview, on the book that has now been delayed for 15 years with no release date, no cover, no pre-order, and no confirmed finished manuscript:



"That's the curse of my life. There's no doubt Winds of Winter is 13 years late. I'm still… pic.twitter.com/Sjb5RoHTfR — Fandom Pulse (@fandompulse) May 31, 2026

George RR Martin And The Unforgiving Maths Of Delay

In 2022, that same commentator tried to put numbers to the problem and calculate when The Winds Of Winter might realistically appear. Using Martin's past writing pace as a guide, they arrived at an estimate of late 2027 for book six and, even more starkly, around 2042 for the final volume, A Dream Of Spring. By their own reckoning, they would be in their sixties before they could finish the series, with their children older than they themselves had been when first discovering A Game Of Thrones around the year 2000.

It is, they now argue, an absurd prospect. The delay has shifted from a running joke to a quiet, slightly bruised acceptance that the main saga may never be finished. Martin has continued to insist in various public statements that he is working on The Winds Of Winter, but no concrete timeline has emerged. Nothing is confirmed, and all unofficial estimates should be treated with a healthy dose of scepticism.

Against that backdrop, the suggestion is stark: it may be time for George RR Martin to shelve The Winds Of Winter entirely and move on.

The logic is not purely punitive. It draws, instead, on the evident creative energy currently swirling around A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, HBO's adaptation of the so‑called Dunk and Egg novellas. The first season has wrapped to strong critical and fan reception, and unlike the labyrinthine main series, these stories follow a relatively lean cast, primarily the hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his young squire, Egg.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms As Martin's Escape Hatch

Here lies the counter‑proposal. Rather than continuing to wrestle with a monstrously complex narrative web that has already outgrown one TV adaptation, Martin could lean into the smaller canvas that first drew so much affection. Dunk and Egg stories are, by design, shorter and tighter. They do not demand the same vast architectural work of fitting dozens of characters and continents into a single coherent finale.

The writer advocating this shift suggests that, if Martin set The Winds Of Winter aside and focused on new Dunk and Egg novellas, he might plausibly complete several before a putative third season of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms reached screens. That is speculation, not a promise. Yet the hope is that achievable goals could restore some of the joy to the process for an author who has, from the outside, seemed weighed down by expectation.

George R.R. Martin admitted the reason Winds of Winter isn't finished is that HBO keeps pulling him away from the one place he can actually write.



He can only write "in my own setting with my office around me" — and constant HBO travel obligations make that impossible.



Did… pic.twitter.com/vXgJ4ASMeC — Fandom Pulse (@fandompulse) May 17, 2026

There is a practical incentive too. More finished Dunk and Egg material would hand HBO and showrunner Ira Parker fresh, fully authored stories to adapt, rather than outlines or second‑hand notes. It would also offer readers something tangible to hold, instead of another year of updates that say, effectively, 'I'm still working on it.'

Beneath the exasperation sits something more forgiving. The call to 'cancel' The Winds Of Winter is less a demand for punishment than a kind of readerly triage. Faced with dwindling time and mounting narrative debt, some fans have quietly let go of the dream of a completed A Song Of Ice And Fire and redirected their hopes elsewhere in Westeros.

As that veteran reviewer put it, they have 'given up the ghost' on seeing the main saga concluded. What they want now is smaller and, perversely, more realistic: a few more Dunk and Egg tales, a corner of Martin's world that can still be finished in their lifetime, and perhaps his.