Chicago is set for a major cultural moment as the Obama Presidential Center prepares to open its doors with a high-profile lineup of global music icons. The grand opening will bring together some of the most recognisable names in entertainment, marking a milestone event that blends politics, culture, and live performance on an international scale.

The opening weekend will feature a curated roster of award-winning artists spanning soul, rock, hip-hop, pop, and global music, underscoring the centre's emphasis on community, creativity, and cultural legacy.

Obama Presidential Center Opening Lineup Features Global Music Icons

The announced performers for the Obama Presidential Center grand opening include Grammy winners, Oscar recipients, and internationally acclaimed artists.

Stevie Wonder, known for timeless hits such as 'Superstition' and 'Isn't She Lovely', headlines a roster that reflects both musical influence and long-standing social activism.

John Legend, the EGOT-winning singer and producer known for songs such as 'All of Me', is also set to perform alongside Christina Aguilera and Jennifer Hudson, the Academy Award-winning vocalist and Chicago native celebrated for her powerful stage presence.

Hip-hop collective The Roots, known for being the house band for 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' bring a genre-blending live sound rooted in jazz, rap, and funk.

Rock legends Bruce Springsteen, U2's Bono and The Edge, and Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam add major global star power, each known for decades of politically and socially conscious music.

Latin music superstar Marc Anthony joins the lineup, bringing decades of chart-topping salsa and Latin pop success, while Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems adds a contemporary global sound with breakout international hits.

Actor and filmmaker Marsai Martin, known for 'Black-ish,' is also part of the lineup, alongside Chicago rapper Common, whose work bridges music and activism.

The performers for the Obama Presidential Library opening on June 18 have been announced:



Stevie Wonder

John Legend

Jennifer Hudson

The Roots

Bruce Springsteen

Christina Aguilera

Marsai Martin

Common

U2’s Bono and The Edge

Eddie Vedder

Marc Anthony

Tems pic.twitter.com/n8uPoCyJxo — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 16, 2026

Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Ceremony

The Grand Opening Ceremony will serve as the official dedication of the Obama Presidential Center and will be livestreamed worldwide.

The event takes place on June 18 at 11 a.m. CT, bringing together global leaders, artists, changemakers, and members of the public for a symbolic celebration of the centre's mission and legacy.

Organisers describe the opening as a milestone moment designed to highlight civic engagement and community impact, with programming focused on inclusion and creativity.

Obama Presidential Center Opening Weekend Schedule

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The Obama Presidential Center's opening weekend will span three days, with free public programming designed to welcome visitors to the campus.

The centre will open to the public from Friday, June 19, to Sunday, June 21, with organisers expecting high attendance and limited-capacity activities throughout the weekend.

Visitors are invited to participate in open-house style programming, including music, art, and family activities. According to organisers:

'Come mark this milestone at a free, open-house style event, celebrating community, creativity, and joy. Dance to music on the plaza, create art with your family, and snapshot your place in this historic moment.'

Weekend schedule:

Friday, June 19, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 20, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 21, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All activities will be first-come, first-served due to capacity limits. The opening also coincides with Juneteenth celebrations, adding historical and cultural significance to the timing.

What the Obama Presidential Center Is and Why the Chicago Landmark Matters

The Obama Presidential Center is designed as a civic campus rather than a traditional presidential library, located on the South Side of Chicago. It will serve as a hub for education, community engagement, and public programming inspired by the legacy of former President Barack Obama.

The campus will include a museum, public library branch, athletic facilities, gardens, and event spaces intended for long-term community use. Unlike a traditional archive, the centre is designed as a living public institution focused on accessibility and participation.

Organisers say the goal is to create a space that serves both local residents and international visitors, reinforcing its role as a cultural and civic landmark in Chicago.