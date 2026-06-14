Kim Kardashian's growing romance with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has reportedly reached the 'meet the family' stage in Malibu, but the reality star is said to be hesitating over making the relationship fully official as friends quietly raise red flags about his past and the spectre of her ex-husband Kanye West allegedly looms in the background.

For context, the new relationship between Kim Kardashian, 45, and Lewis Hamilton, 41, only moved out of rumour territory earlier this month, when Kim posted a light-hearted Instagram snap of herself wobbling on a bicycle behind the Mercedes driver on 1 June. The picture, showing Hamilton grinning ahead of her, was widely read as a hard launch after months of speculation about the pair.

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According to Star Magazine, a source close to Kim says she 'really took her time before jumping into this romance' after her 2022 divorce from rapper Kanye West and several high-profile but short-lived relationships.

The news came after Kardashian, a mother of four and one of the most closely watched women on the planet, spent the past few years insisting she was in no rush to marry again. She dated Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson for around a year, then was linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., but remained publicly sceptical about walking down the aisle for a fourth time. That stance appears to be softening.

The same insider claims Kim now privately sees Hamilton as 'husband material' and that the feeling is mutual, describing the couple as 'very much in love' and moving 'more and more serious all the time.'

Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton Fast-Track A Long-Brewing Bond

For starters, this is not an overnight fling. The outlet reports that Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton had known each other for years before things turned romantic in February. The source says the pair already shared 'a very good connection' that predated their courtship, giving them what is described as a 'solid foundation' and making Kim feel they can 'fast-track things and move forward fairly quickly' rather than linger in a drawn-out dating phase.

That confidence appears to have spilled over into their family lives. Hamilton and his mother, Carmen Larbalestier, recently joined Kim, her three youngest children, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7, and her mother Kris Jenner for an intimate birthday dinner at Nobu Malibu, a regular Kardashian haunt. Kim's eldest, North, 12, was reportedly not present.

Kris Jenner, the architect of the Kardashian-Jenner empire, is said to be enthusiastically on board. She reportedly views Hamilton as a 'sweet guy who's perfect for Kim,' with extra points for being close to his mother. The source adds that Jenner is keen for her daughter to be with a man who is 'a successful talent in his own right' and not easily threatened by Kim's enormous profile and financial clout.

It does not hurt that Hamilton, worth a reported $450 million, is one of the most recognisable athletes on earth yet is often praised for staying grounded. The insider suggests that, from Kris Jenner's perspective, he would be a 'dream son-in-law' and that she is 'keeping her fingers and toes crossed' that the pair formalise things sooner rather than later.

Friends Warn Kim Kardashian Over 'Red Flag' Past As Kanye Allegations Linger

Still, there are complications. Hamilton has never married and for years has been open about putting his racing career above his personal life. Speaking to Belgian broadcaster RTBF last year, he reflected on fellow F1 drivers starting families while he chose to prioritise performance, saying he had 'really focused in these last... particularly these last 10 years, to get everything I can out of my performance.' He is not exactly a monk, either. He had a long on-off relationship with Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger and has been linked to several models, including Gigi Hadid.

According to the insider, that history is setting off alarm bells among some in Kim's inner circle, who reportedly see Hamilton's reputation as a serial dater as 'a little bit of a red flag.' In other words, they worry he could slip back into old patterns once the novelty wears off.

Kim's own track record hardly makes this a simple love story. She eloped to Las Vegas with producer Damon Thomas in 2000, divorcing nearly four years later. Her 2011 wedding to NBA player Kris Humphries became tabloid legend when the marriage collapsed after just 72 days. Her longest union, to Kanye West, lasted seven years and produced four children, but unravelled amid his public struggles and erratic behaviour. She filed for divorce in 2021, finalising it the following year.

The source says Kim 'does have some nervousness about getting married again,' describing the divorce process as 'pretty rotten' and something she is 'still carrying... in many ways.' That includes, they claim, the fallout from Kanye himself.

Star Magazine previously reported that the rapper has tried to turn Hamilton against Kim, in what sounds a lot like an attempt to sabotage her new relationship from the sidelines. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

What is clear, at least from those around her, is that Kim's caution is fighting with something more hopeful. The insider describes her as 'a true, old-fashioned romantic' who still believes in a long-term 'happily-ever-after' even after three divorces and a messy public split.

Her head, they say, is urging her to go slow. Her heart is already on the bike path with Lewis, wobbling, laughing and moving a little faster than feels entirely safe. That's the tricky part.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's reps for comments.