The Donald Trump mashed potatoes story has resurfaced after the US president's niece, Mary Trump, revisited an alleged childhood incident on Thanksgiving Day, 26 November.

She claimed her father once emptied a bowl of mashed potatoes over his younger brother's head during a family dinner in New York.

Writing in her newsletter, The Good in Us, Mary described how Fred Trump Jr. allegedly intervened when Donald repeatedly upset their youngest brother, Robert.

The anecdote is not a new revelation. Mary, an author and outspoken critic of her uncle, previously shared the story in 2020 and 2024 while discussing the president's upbringing and family relationships.

Mary Trump Revisits Donald Trump's Childhood Dinner Story

According to Mary, the five Trump siblings were gathered around the dinner table while their mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, prepared their evening meal.

The children were Maryanne Trump Barry, Fred Trump Jr., Elizabeth Trump Grau, Donald Trump and Robert Trump. Their father, property developer Fred Trump Sr., had yet to return home.

Mary alleged that Donald frequently upset Robert, claiming that he sometimes glued his younger brother's favourite building blocks together or dismantled his Tonka toy trucks.

During the dinner, Robert reportedly became distressed as their mother struggled to persuade Donald to leave him alone.

Mary estimated that Donald was approximately five years old at the time. However, she previously placed his age at around seven during a July 2020 interview with ABC News.

She gave a similar estimate in her July 2024 newsletter. The differing accounts leave the precise timing of the alleged incident uncertain.

According to Mary's latest recollection, her grandmother eventually emerged from the kitchen carrying a bowl of mashed potatoes intended to feed eight people.

Mary described her father as a gentle person who wanted to stop the disruption without hurting his younger brother. Fred Jr., she claimed, picked up the bowl and emptied its contents over Donald's head.

The intervention reportedly brought the disruption to an immediate end. According to Mary, the family fell silent before bursting into laughter.

Donald Trump Mashed Potatoes Anecdote Recalled at the White House

Mary said the incident became a familiar story within the Trump family, with her late aunt, Maryanne Trump Barry, frequently recounting it during family gatherings.

One such occasion reportedly took place at the White House in April 2017. The dinner celebrated Maryanne's 80th birthday and Elizabeth's 75th birthday.

Mary said she attended the gathering and witnessed her aunt retell the childhood anecdote. She claimed the president appeared displeased while other family members laughed.

The story subsequently reached a wider audience during publicity surrounding Mary's book, Too Much and Never Enough, published on 14 July 2020.

Her latest retelling also drew humorous reactions online. One Reddit user joked that the incident should 'become a Trump family tradition'.

Mary revisited the story in a follow-up newsletter on Friday, 27 November, connecting it to her broader criticism of the president.

Her interpretation reflects her personal views rather than an established explanation of Donald Trump's adult behaviour. The anecdote also provided an opportunity for Mary to remember her father, who died in 1981, through her recollections of family life.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the alleged childhood incident. No public response from President Donald Trump to Mary's latest retelling has been identified.