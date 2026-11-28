A Massachusetts lottery winner challenged his detention by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in federal court on Thanksgiving, alleging the government was holding him in violation of the US Constitution. A federal judge issued an emergency order temporarily barring the government from deporting Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales or moving him out of Massachusetts.

ICE arrested Velasquez-Morales after the Massachusetts State Lottery published his name and photograph. His lawyer, Matt Cameron, argued that the publicity drew ICE's attention to his client. The agency cited a removal order dating to 2014.

Federal Judge Issues Emergency Order in ICE Detention Case

Velasquez-Morales filed his petition at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to NewsNation. The case was assigned to the chief federal judge in Massachusetts. Velasquez-Morales was being held at a correctional facility in the state when NewsNation covered the challenge.

The petition challenges both the arrest and the legality of the detention. The emergency order bars deportation and transfer out of Massachusetts for at least four days. The constitutional claim remained unresolved at the time of NewsNation's coverage.

Lottery Publicity Preceded the ICE Detention

According to ICE, Velasquez-Morales bought the winning ticket at a market in East Boston and selected the cash option, making him eligible for a lump-sum payment of up to $650,000.

The Massachusetts State Lottery published the photograph after the win. NewsNation described Velasquez-Morales as smiling and holding an oversized cheque in the image.

On Wednesday, ICE posted its own photograph of Velasquez-Morales. The agency stated that he had entered the United States illegally in 2013 and that an immigration judge had ordered his removal the following year.

ICE's Boston field office also posted on X, 'Welcome to the ERO Boston lottery, where illegal aliens and sanctuary politicians are out of luck.'

Lawyer in ICE Detention Case Alleges Injury During Arrest

Cameron linked the arrest directly to the lottery win and described his client as being held apart from his family. 'So right now, Velasquez-Morales is in custody away from his family because he won the Massachusetts lottery. That's what I can tell you,' Cameron stated in remarks quoted by NewsNation.

The lawyer also alleged that officers injured Velasquez-Morales during the arrest. 'He came to the attention of ICE because he got lucky, frankly, and he found a way to secure a future for his kids. And that caught ICE's attention, and they chased him down on a public street and injured him pretty badly and sent him to custody.'

NewsNation placed the case in the context of immigration enforcement under the Trump administration. The outlet noted that news releases from the Department of Homeland Security often focus on people accused or convicted of serious crimes. NewsNation cited data from immigration research organisation TRAC indicating that more than 70% of people in ICE custody had no criminal convictions. The statistic describes the wider detained population.

The Massachusetts State Lottery did not respond to NewsNation's request for comment. NewsNation's coverage included no response from ICE to Cameron's allegations about the officers' conduct. The agency provided a news release announcing the arrest without answering the outlet's questions.