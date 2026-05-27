Rumours about a divorce situation between Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been swirling around since spring 2026 after fake screenshots and parody posts falsely claimed the newly married couple had separated.

Now, Blanco appears to have shut down the speculation himself. During a candid podcast conversation this week, the producer called Gomez the 'love of my life' while reflecting on how marriage changed his priorities.

The sweet admission quickly went viral, with fans pointing to it as the clearest sign yet that the couple's relationship remains strong despite months of online gossip.

Blanco Says He Only Threw Parties to Find Love

The latest comments came during the 26 May episode of Blanco's podcast, Friends Keep Secrets, featuring Halsey. While discussing partying and relationships, Blanco shared that Gomez once asked if he missed his old social lifestyle.

Benny Blanco reveals that Selena Gomez asked him if he missed partying, but he explains that he only cared about parties to find the love of his life, which he already did in Selena 🤣❤️



Halsey says she only threw parties to make people like her, but she had so much anxiety, she... pic.twitter.com/WyvbXCZGJ1 — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) May 26, 2026

According to clips circulating online, Blanco explained he only cared about parties because he hoped to meet 'the love of his life.' He then added that he no longer needs that world because he already found her in Gomez.

Halsey also shared her own perspective, saying she only threw parties to be liked but felt anxious and miserable.

The moment immediately reignited conversation around the couple, especially after weeks of false 'Selena Gomez divorce' claims flooded social media.

Fake Divorce Claims Spread Online in April

The rumours first exploded in April 2026, around seven months after Gomez and Blanco quietly married. A parody social media account falsely claimed the pair were divorcing, while fabricated screenshots of an alleged Selena Gomez Instagram Story added fuel to the story.

Some viral posts even accused Blanco of cheating or claimed the couple had unfollowed each other online. None of the allegations were backed by evidence, and no legal filings or official statements ever suggested the marriage was in trouble.

Fans also linked the gossip to earlier viral jokes about Blanco's hygiene after an old podcast clip sparked memes earlier this year.

Several fact-check accounts later stepped in to debunk the claims, warning fans not to trust edited screenshots or parody profiles pretending to break celebrity news.

Fans Rally Behind Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Since Blanco's podcast comments surfaced, many fans have rallied behind the couple online. Supporters pointed to Gomez's previous interviews and affectionate social media posts, where she called Blanco her 'best friend' and biggest supporter.

Others criticised how quickly celebrity relationship rumours spiral online, especially when parody accounts and edited screenshots are involved.

The discussion also reignited long-time fan tensions tied to Gomez's past relationship with Justin Bieber, with some social media users continuing to compare the two relationships despite Gomez publicly moving on years ago.

Despite the online speculation, Gomez and Blanco have continued appearing together publicly throughout 2026. Blanco's recent comments only reinforced the image the couple has presented since getting married last year — one centred on stability, humour and mutual support.

For many fans, his 'love of my life' remark served as a direct answer to weeks of divorce chatter without the couple needing to address the rumours head-on.