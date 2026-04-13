Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco divorce rumours have engulfed social media after a viral X post claimed the couple were separating in Los Angeles less than a year after their reported wedding, but the claim has been traced back to a parody account rather than any credible source.

How Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Divorce Rumours Took Off

The divorce rumour did not arrive quietly. Within hours of being shared, the post from 'Hoops Crave' had reportedly drawn, at the time of writing, about 2.3 million views, alongside some 900 comments and 11,000 likes.

Underneath, the reaction was a mix of confusion, curiosity and snap judgement. Some users tried to check the story in real time, asking 'Is this true?' or 'What happened between them?' while others appeared ready to accept the claim without corroboration, with one commenter writing, 'lol, Not surprised though saw it coming.'

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are reportedly getting a divorce. pic.twitter.com/tDrZKj366o — Hoops Crave (@HoopsCrave) April 12, 2026

A closer look at the account should have given readers pause. The bio explicitly describes it as a parody page, 'Craving Hoops Culture | parody account not affiliated with @PopCrave'. That disclaimer signals it is not a legitimate entertainment news feed.

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There is, as of this reporting, no evidence in the public record to suggest the pair have filed for divorce or even confirmed any separation. No legal documents have surfaced, no representatives have gone on the record, and no other reputable outlet has corroborated the original claim.

The Real Story Of Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco's Relationship

Stripped of the noise, the couple's actual relationship timeline paints a very different picture to the viral narrative.

Selena Gomez, 33, and producer Benny Blanco, 37, have known each other professionally for years. Long before they were romantically linked, they worked together on tracks including Same Old Love and Kill Em with Kindness.

After a long spell as collaborators and friends, they made their relationship public in late 2023. Reports describe them marrying in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara in September 2025, attended by around 170 guests.

The engagement itself drew its own share of attention when Gomez's six‑carat marquise‑shaped diamond ring with a pavé band was revealed, briefly nudging marquise designs back into the spotlight among fans and jewellery watchers.

Both have spoken in unusually certain terms about their decision to marry. Appearing on Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast last August, Gomez said she had not felt that kind of clarity before.

'I just have really never felt so sure about something, and I also don't want to jinx it by saying that,' she told the host.

Blanco echoed that sense of conviction in a joint Interview magazine cover story published in February. He recalled the moment he realised Gomez was interested in him romantically and how straightforward it felt.

'It was easy. You know when you think you met the right person, you're like, "Oh my god." But it feels so different,' he said. 'The second we started hanging out, I was like, "This is my wife." I was telling my mom, "This is the girl I'm going to marry."'

In the same feature, Gomez set out the kind of relationship she had been looking for and suggested she had found it with Blanco. She said she felt 'valued', 'seen' and 'respected', adding that a long period single before they got together had made her more able to accept 'the kind of patience, the kind of unconditional love that he gives me'.

Recent Posts Undercut Selena Gomez Divorce Talk

The idea that they are already headed for divorce has been treated by many as surprising. Recent activity from Gomez on her own social channels points in the opposite direction.

On 25 February, she posted a video featuring Benny Blanco and added a message that read: 'I fall in love more and more in love with you every day, my love.'

Selena Gomez via Instagram Stories:



“I fall more and more in love with you every day my love” pic.twitter.com/E5M4Oj1EHT — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) February 25, 2026

Gomez has also been amplifying Blanco's work and presence in more subtle ways. Clips from her podcast Friends Keep Secrets, which has featured guests such as Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco, have circulated widely online and brought Blanco further into the spotlight.

In one widely discussed moment, viewers reacted to humorous on‑air behaviour involving him. That chatter may have kept his name in circulation, but it had nothing to do with any marital breakdown.

The speculation began when an X user posting under the name 'Hoops Crave' asserted that 'Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are reportedly getting a divorce'. The message was accompanied by a picture of the pair and was quickly picked up and shared across the platform.

No court filings, statements from representatives or verified entertainment outlets have backed up the story, and there has been no official confirmation that any divorce is taking place.